JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Health, Fitness Workshops

The Freshman 15 has nothing on the COVID 15…20…even 25 or more! With gyms closed during the pandemic, those who didn’t want to dish out some serious cash for a Peloton had to get creative to stay in shape or just take a year-long hiatus. If you’re looking for ways to get back on track or tweak your fitness routine, then JCI Santa Clarita has a workshop for you.

This event is part of JCI Santa Clarita’s 2021 training series. The first event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Center Room 2, located at 24525 Town Center Dr, Valencia, 91355.

Details for the second event will be published in the October edition of Santa Clarita Magazine.

JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that develops young leaders in the community, is hosting a pair of health and fitness workshops presented by JCI member and business owner of NVCTS Nutrition, Amy Suppes. Participants will chart their own journey to fitness and learn there is no cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all solution. There will be plenty of trial and error to find what works best for you and that’s ok! The first workshop will discuss the process of what paths may work best for you. The first week after the workshop will almost be the hardest which is why we will cover the importance of setting realistic goals throughout your journey. The second workshop, which will be scheduled in October, will revolve around fitness and will focus much more than just the physical. Participants will learn about heart rate zones, endorphins, metabolism, and the difference between a workout and an activity.

Health and wellness have always been a priority for Amy Suppes. She majored in Kinesiology while playing volleyball at Westmont College. Being a college athlete helped find and spur her passion to be the best version of herself physically day in and day out. Becoming a college volleyball coach sparked her passion of encouraging others to be the best version of themselves as well. So when her husband, Kyle, told her about his lifelong vision of owning and running a supplement company that’s more than just a supplement company, her answer was “why not?” and NVCTS Nutrition was born. Now in these exclusive workshops, she will share her experiences and knowledge with the community.

Tickets are $5 for JCI members and $10 for non-members. The event is open to the public and anyone who wishes to be inspired to learn something new and powerful on their journey to their health goals. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win NVCTS Nutrition products.

To register for the event, you may sign up through the Eventbrite website or app.

