JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Two Upcoming Training Opportunities

JCI Santa Clarita is happy to share two training opportunities for the month of August.

The first training opportunity, which is open to all, will be Ethics in Nonprofit Leadership. The virtual training will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. and will be presented by Michelle McGrann, the current president of JCI Michigan.

The second training is an in-person training on the power of Emotional Intelligence. This training will held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at College of the Canyons University Center and will be presented by the charismatic Corey Curties.

Emotional intelligence (EI) is essential in work and school environments because it enhances communication, improves relationships, and aids in stress management, leading to better decision-making and increased motivation. Additionally, EI fosters effective leadership and teamwork, which contribute to overall productivity and success.

If you are interested in either (or both) of the trainings, please click on the links below and complete the corresponding Google Form.

Ethics in Nonprofit Leadership

Emotional Intelligence

Remember, your personal growth is powered by your choices. JCI Santa Clarita hopes you make the most of these training opportunities and feel empowered through your self-driven personal development goals coming to fruition.

