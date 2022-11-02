header image

Inside
November 2
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
JCI Santa Clarita President's November Message
Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
Water drop


By JCI Santa Clarita President Alexander Hafizi

Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian.

Project Sebastian provides support, action, and awareness for all families affected by all rare diseases. Rare diseases claim the lives of most children and teens. While most people wait for a cure they have nowhere to turn. We offer a community group support system that can help you deal with so many emotions, questions, and uncertainty.

We realize that connecting with other families is essential to this journey. We will provide you with group meetings and counseling so that you can connect with others who are struggling like you. To learn more go to the website.

Our Donuts in the Park became Pumpkins in the Farm and JCI members and their families all came to Gilchrist Farm where we had a blast they had pumpkins glory and pig races and axe throwing and so much more it was awesome.

A few days later we our co-chairs of SCV 40 Under Forty hosted the nominee mixer at Salt Creek Grille where about 70 or 80 nominees, members, alumni showed up and all had an epic time chatting and getting to know each other. Brittany Barlog hosted her last new member orientation as the Vice President of Membership an event that goes over the who, what, when, where and why of JCI. Such a cool experience for our new members.

Our social this month was a Halloween party that was such a blast. Everyone wore a costumes and had a blast as we usually do when we all come together. Don’t miss out on all the fun events we have planned for November.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian.
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Nov. 1 the selection of the University of California, Los Angeles to conduct the Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study.
UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award
L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research
Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans
Six Flags Magic Mountain Reduces Operating Days
Six Flags Magic Mountain is no longer a 365-day park. Beginning Nov. 1, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, will be closed on select weekdays in November and December, a change to the park’s 365-day operating schedule.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Reduces Operating Days
CSUN Prof Creates App for Nonprofits and Activists
Hoping to create a platform where activists and nonprofits can gather, connect and share information and a place where individuals can find volunteer opportunities and nonprofits can tap into the potential of volunteers and donors, California State University at Northridge political science professor Nicholas Dungey has created Reluvotion (pronounced Ree-Luv-oo-Shun.)
CSUN Prof Creates App for Nonprofits and Activists
Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop
A "Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop," hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays."
Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop
Lady Mustangs Soccer Team Qualifies for Post Season
The Master's University continued its hot play on the pitch as the Lady Mustangs Soccer Team defeated the William Jessup Warriors 2-1 on Senior Day Saturday to secure a spot in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.
Lady Mustangs Soccer Team Qualifies for Post Season
Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Water Agency invites the community to a ribbon cutting for its Valley Center Well Groundwater Treatment Facility on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility
CalArts Alum Henry Selick’s Film ‘Wendell & Wild’ Makes Debut
California Institute of the Arts alum Henry Selick (Film/Video MFA 1977) stages a triumphant return to stop-motion animation with "Wendell & Wild," a horror-comedy premiering on streaming service Netflix this past Halloween weekend.
CalArts Alum Henry Selick’s Film ‘Wendell & Wild’ Makes Debut
No. 15 Canyons Wins 10th Straight, Clinches Share of WSC, South Title
No. 15 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball team continued its run through the Western State Conference, South Division with a 10th straight victory, a 3-1 road affair over No. 25 Santa Monica College on Oct. 28, that ensures the Cougars at least a share of the program's seventh conference title.
No. 15 Canyons Wins 10th Straight, Clinches Share of WSC, South Title
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Soup for the Soul Fundraiser
Bridge To Home is seeking volunteer support for Soup for the Soul, from helping the planning committee to helping before or during the event.
Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Soup for the Soul Fundraiser
CIF-SS Announces Foothill League Playoff Brackets
CIF football brackets were released Sunday morning showing four local 11-man teams their divisions and competition.
CIF-SS Announces Foothill League Playoff Brackets
Fostering Youth Independence Seeking Volunteers to Support Local Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
Fostering Youth Independence Seeking Volunteers to Support Local Foster Youth
Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s ‘Spirits of the Holiday’ Fundraiser
Real Way Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help those in need gain the skills and abilities to become self-sufficient through career and leadership training.
Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s ‘Spirits of the Holiday’ Fundraiser
L.A. County Seeks Arts Panelists to Review Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is looking for panelists with diverse backgrounds, experiences and skills to serve on panels that review grants for arts organizations and select artists for special projects.
L.A. County Seeks Arts Panelists to Review Grants
Nov 2: Hart School District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Nov 2: Hart School District Board Meeting
