JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message

By JCI Santa Clarita President Alexander Hafizi

Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian.

Project Sebastian provides support, action, and awareness for all families affected by all rare diseases. Rare diseases claim the lives of most children and teens. While most people wait for a cure they have nowhere to turn. We offer a community group support system that can help you deal with so many emotions, questions, and uncertainty.

We realize that connecting with other families is essential to this journey. We will provide you with group meetings and counseling so that you can connect with others who are struggling like you. To learn more go to the website.

Our Donuts in the Park became Pumpkins in the Farm and JCI members and their families all came to Gilchrist Farm where we had a blast they had pumpkins glory and pig races and axe throwing and so much more it was awesome.

A few days later we our co-chairs of SCV 40 Under Forty hosted the nominee mixer at Salt Creek Grille where about 70 or 80 nominees, members, alumni showed up and all had an epic time chatting and getting to know each other. Brittany Barlog hosted her last new member orientation as the Vice President of Membership an event that goes over the who, what, when, where and why of JCI. Such a cool experience for our new members.

Our social this month was a Halloween party that was such a blast. Everyone wore a costumes and had a blast as we usually do when we all come together. Don’t miss out on all the fun events we have planned for November.

