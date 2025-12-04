header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

December 4
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
JCI Santa Clarita Seeks Volunteers for Annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive
| Thursday, Dec 4, 2025
Santa's Helpers Logo

JCI Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to support its annual Santa’s Helpers program, a beloved community tradition that brings holiday joy to children and families in need throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

With hundreds of toys to sort, wrap and deliver, volunteers play a vital role in creating a magical holiday experience for local families facing hardship.

This year’s volunteer opportunities run now through Dec. 12. Community members can sign up for gift sorting and wrapping shifts, help decorate the event space, or assist with organizing donations. Volunteers are also needed on Transport Day, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m., to move gifts to the distribution site.

“Santa’s Helpers is only possible because of the incredible generosity of our community,” said a spokesperson for JCI Santa Clarita. “Every hour volunteered helps us reach another child who deserves to feel the magic of the holidays.”

In addition to volunteering, residents are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys or shop from curated wish lists found at www.SantasHelpersSCV.com.

Businesses and organizations interested in hosting donation boxes are also welcome to participate.

Santa’s Helpers has been a trusted community project for more than 40 years and continues tomgrow through the support of individuals, families and local partners.

How to Get Involved:

— Sign up for volunteer shifts

— Donate brand new, unwrapped toys

— Shop from online wish lists

— Host a toy donation box at your business or organization

To sign up go to www.santashelpersscv.com.

For more information, please contact JCI Santa Clarita at santas@jcisantaclarita.org.

Santa’s Helpers is a holiday toy drive and family experience coordinated by JCI Santa Clarita, a membership-based nonprofit. The event benefits underprivileged children (newborn to 18 years) in the Santa Clarita Valley. 

With support of local businesses and community members, the Jaycees collect, sort and wrap the toys collected. On a very special Saturday in December, the children and their families then get a memorable holiday experience where they can open gifts, enjoy activities with family and experience a little holiday magic.

Santa’s Helpers started in 1999 with the simple goal of providing presents to underprivileged children in the Santa Clarita Valley on Christmas Eve. A toy drive was held and the children wrote their letters to Santa. Then, the Jaycees would read and decide which kids would receive the toys.  

On Christmas Eve, Santa and his elves would deliver these toys to each child at their home. The project has expanded significantly since then. In 2024, we provided gifts for more than 800 children. This year, the Santa’s Helpers project will be 27 years old and making it the longest running project for JCI Santa Clarita.

Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita is a nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 21-40.  

To learn more visit: jcisantaclarita.org.
