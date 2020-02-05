[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

JCI Santa Clarita Sets New Board, President for 2020
| Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020
JCI Santa Clarita 2020 President Sharene Duzick and new 2020 board members
JCI Santa Clarita 2020 President Sharene Duzick and new 2020 board.

 

Local nonprofit young entrepreneur, business and community service organization JCI Santa Clarita has chosen its board members and board president for 2020.

Sharene Duzick, who served as JCI’s 2019 Manager-at-Large, has been named the local JCI (Junior Chamber International) chapter’s 23rd president.

JCI Santa Clarita 2020 President Sharene Duzick

JCI Santa Clarita 2020 President Sharene Duzick

Duzick became active in the nonprofit sector early in her life seeking to have a positive impact on the welfare of those in Santa Clarita. A former Miss Santa Clarita and intern for Los Angeles County Supervisor Mike Antonovich, Duzick has volunteered and helped raise funds for organizations such as Single Mothers Outreach, the Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, Student’s Off and Running and many more.

As last year’s Manager-At-Large for JCI Santa Clarita, Duzick helped support the organization’s Executive team. She also serves as a member of the William S. Hart School District Bond Measure SA Oversight Committee, and sits on several other local boards and committees including the WiSH Education Foundation, NextSCV, College of the Canyons Alumni Committee and College of the Canyons Foundation Board.

The quote Duzick lives by is, “The meaning of life is finding your gift; the purpose of life is giving it away.”

Duzick heads a board of hard-working people. The new 2020 board members are:

* Taylor Kellstrom, Immediate Past President
* Jonathan Waymire, Executive Vice President
* Christian Dadulak, Vice President of Trainings and Events
* Joe Bealer, Vice President of Membership
* Kelsey Alter, Secretary
* Jessica Chambers, Vice President of Community
* Cass Stauffer, Vice President of Civic Engagement
* Cindy Curtis, Treasurer
* Alexander Hafizi, Vice President of Marketing and Communications

JCI Santa Clarita will hold its annual Awards & Installation Gala and dinner on Sunday, February 22, at the Valencia Country Club.

This year’s theme is the 1940s, when America was coming out of the Great Depression and entering into World War one, of the most defining moments in our history.

Chairs for the event will be outgoing JCI Santa Clarita President Taylor Kellstrom and outgoing Executive Vice President Neil Fitzgerald.

Sponsorship levels are still available and tickets will be on sale soon.

jci santa clarita

More 2020 JCI Santa Clarita Events
In January, JCI Santa Clarita held its annual board retreat to get 2020 started with a bang. Facilitated by Jenny Ketchapaw and Debbie Holbrook-Akper, former board members and past presidents, the new board got the chance to brainstorm, find out each other’s strengths and construct a plan for the rest of the year.

Residents will have an opportunity to meet the new board at JCI Santa Clarita’s next “Chat N’ Chill” mixer at Vincenzo’s Pizza in Saugus on Thursday, February 6.

The mixer occurs every first Thursday of the month, starting at 6 p.m. with the location subject to change each month. Each event features a notable guest speaker, from dignitaries to community to leaders we always have someone lending their expert opinion and their story on how to improve yourself.

Afterward, attendees may stay to chat and chill with members of JCI Santa Clarita, who will share details on their latest and upcoming projects and events as well as upcoming volunteer and leadership training opportunities.

JCI “Coffee & Connections” mixers are every second Saturday of each month, starting at 9 a.m. at Starbucks in Granary Square, the next set for Saturday, February 8. Attendees may enjoy a cup of coffee (or tea) and network with friends, members and alumni of JCI Santa Clarita.

Since JCI Santa Clarita is a leadership organization and its leaders want to make sure everyone can thrive in their lives, the group will offer members different kinds of training throughout the year. The first is “Strength Finders Training” with Jenny Ketchepaw on Tuesday, February 25.

About JCI Santa Clarita
Junior Chamber International is a worldwide federation of young leaders and entrepreneurs with nearly 200,000 members aged 21-40. The Santa Clarita Valley chapter has more than 50 members and is known for its SCV 40 Under Forty and Santa’s Helpers projects.

For more information about the local chapter, visit www.jcisantaclarita.com.
