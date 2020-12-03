JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run

JCI Santa Clarita, a premier young professional organization in the community, is partnering with our local WiSH Education Foundation to present the First Annual Virtual WiSH Run starting Friday, Jan. 1 – Saturday, Jan 9.

Everyone is welcome to this family friendly event, including your canine companions! This is your opportunity to kick off 2021 with a healthy and giving start. Complete your 5k or 10k on any path that works for you, while helping contribute to the future of students in our local school district.

Register online today at www.wisheducationfoundation.org. Participants will receive and WiSH long-sleeve tech tee along with some fun goodie bag surprises. To add a little more fun to your run, take a picture or video and tell us what you “wish for in 2021” before completing your first 5k or 10k of the year and tag it with #WiSHRUN. Posts will be submitted into a raffle for a $100 gift card.

The WiSH Education Foundation supports the 23,000 students in grades 7-12 of the William S. Hart Union High School District. WiSH funds programs and initiatives not paid for by tax dollars alone. They feel strongly that every student, regardless of interest or passion, deserves to have the tools for success needed in the classroom. They believe that WiSH’s success is YOUR success! Whether you have a student in our district or not, good schools help keep our home values strong! Please consider giving today.

All proceeds from this virtual event will support the WiSH Education Foundation. If you would like to donate more or become a sponsor for this online event, visit our website at www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

For more information on JCI Santa Clarita, visit http://www.jcisantaclarita.com.

Junior Chamber International is a worldwide federation of young leaders and entrepreneurs with nearly 200,000 members aged 21-40. The Santa Clarita Valley chapter strengths JCI’s mission by providing leadership skills through community impact projects like the well-known SCV 40 Under Forty event and Santa’s Helpers project and many others.

Where we do this:

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and in more than 5,000 communities in over 100 countries worldwide.

What’s in it for you:

The opportunities to achieve more than you would have thought possible as a business, social, and political leader and the chance to meet and build a network with JCI members from our community, state, nation and the world.