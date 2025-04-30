JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort

The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) celebrated the graduation of 26 new organizations today from its Incubation Academy.

Since its inception in 2021, 192 organizations have successfully completed the program. This year’s graduating cohort is the most organizationally diverse to date, representing a wide range of focus areas including reentry services, creative and cultural arts, neurodivergent and health equity initiatives, STEM education, workforce development, social services and transitional housing support.

JCOD’s Incubation Academy is committed to empowering grassroots, non-profit organizations that support justice-involved individuals and underserved communities. Many of these organizations face significant challenges securing government contracts and funding.

The Incubation Academy builds the capacities of these organizations through 12 weeks of intensive training and provides a full year of continued support, including technical help and peer advising.

To date, graduates have received more than $72 million in combined capacity-building grants and Care First Community Investment (CFCI) grants. Among the Cohort 8 graduates, 14 organizations are CFCI recipients and have been awarded a combined $13.2 million in CFCI Care Grants.

Following the graduation, JCOD hosted its first Incubation Academy Alumni Reclamation Event, aimed at building deeper connections among Incubation Academy graduates across all cohorts. The event underscored the program’s long-term vision to build a network of community-based organizations, who not only know each other, but work together to bridge the gaps our communities face every day.

Organizations interested in participating in the Incubation Academy can apply on a rolling basis. For more information and to apply, visit jcod.lacounty.gov/ incubationacademy.

