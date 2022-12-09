header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 8
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
| Thursday, Dec 8, 2022

Jeff Prang was sworn in as the 27th Los Angeles County Assessor on Thursday at the Monterey Park City Hall.

Glendale City Clerk Dr. Suzie Abajian, who has a Ph.D. in Education from UCLA and was named Congressional Woman of the Year in 2018 by Rep. Judy Chu, D-28th Congressional District, administered the oath of office in the Monterey City Council Chambers in front of family, friends and other elected officials. The emcee was Fox 11 Good Day LA Anchor Bob DeCastro.

Prang won more than 50% of the votes in the June primary, therefore eliminated the requirement of a run-off in the November General Election. Jeff was first elected in 2014, again in 2018 and now in 2022.

Prang addressed the State of the Assessor as well as the County as a whole in his acceptance speech.

“The letter of the oath I took today is to fulfill a constitutional charge of fairly and accurately valuing taxable property, but the spirit of that oath is to put forth all of my effort for the well-being and success of the County and all the people who live in it, an aspiration I devote myself to every day,” Prang said during his address.

Prang administers a Department of about 1,400 employees located in six different offices throughout the County. He oversees the largest local property assessment agency in the United States and is responsible for valuing over 2.5 million real property parcels, which includes land and improvements.

Prang’s primary responsibility is the production of the annual Assessment Roll, which is essentially the inventory of all taxable property in the County. The Assessment Roll serves as an important planning document for local governments as they prepare their budgets in anticipation of property tax revenues. It also serves as an important economic indicator about the health of the local real estate market.

Prang recently certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th-consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide. Assessments are based on the value of property as of the lien date of January 1, 2022.

The Roll grew by a record $122 billion, (or 6.95%), over the prior year to a $1.89 trillion in total net value. The total net value translates to nearly $19 billion in property tax dollars for vital public services such as public education, first responders and healthcare workers, as well as other County services.

The 2022 Assessment Roll comprises 2,589,521 million real estate parcels and business assessments, including 1,889,000 single-family homes, 250,000 apartment complexes, 248,000 commercial and industrial properties and more than 165,000 business property assessments.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor

Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
Jeff Prang was sworn in as the 27th Los Angeles County Assessor on Thursday at the Monterey Park City Hall.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge

Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 75 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 17 additional deaths and 3,450 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff

Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change

L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change
Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors initiated a plan on Dec. 6 to assess the County’s infrastructure in the face of the inevitable impacts of Climate Change on the region.
FULL STORY...

LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years

LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years
Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual hate crime report for Los Angeles County in 2021, showing hate crimes have reached the highest level in 19 years.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
Jeff Prang was sworn in as the 27th Los Angeles County Assessor on Thursday at the Monterey Park City Hall.
Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
On a night that Jordan Starr not only moved into fourth place all-time in career assists but also scored his 1,000th career point, The Master's University men's basketball team beat the Bethesda Flames 106-86 in a non-conference game at The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
The Master's University freshman Kylee Sears has become the first athlete from TMU to qualify for the being held this weekend in Austin, Texas.
TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
Dec. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting and will take place Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee
Travis Preston, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater dean and CalArts Center for New Performance executive artistic director, has been named to the Artistic Committee of the Wuzhen Theatre Festival.
CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee
SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
The holiday season provides time for connecting with loved ones, gift giving and sharing meals, but it’s also important to consider the impact that your activities might have on the environment.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 75 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 17 additional deaths and 3,450 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department.
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors initiated a plan on Dec. 6 to assess the County’s infrastructure in the face of the inevitable impacts of Climate Change on the region.
L.A. County Board Preparing, Protecting Communities From Flood Impacts of Climate Change
Use Tax Rebate Program Helps Fund City Programs
Business's that pay taxes may be eligible to direct a large portion of their Use Tax back to Santa Clarita’s general fund for public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure and other city services and receive a cash rebate on a portion of the Use Tax remitted to the city. 
Use Tax Rebate Program Helps Fund City Programs
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
Supervisor Janice Hahn, on her first day as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, read a Native American land acknowledgement, marking a historic first for Los Angeles County.
Supervisors Make History with Their First Native American Land Acknowledgement
LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual hate crime report for Los Angeles County in 2021, showing hate crimes have reached the highest level in 19 years.
LA County Hate Crimes Report Reveals Highest Level of Hate Crimes in 19 years
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.  
Deputies: Three Suspects Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Fentanyl
Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are investigating a body found at Northbridge Park in Valencia, which was found in the middle of the basketball courts there Wednesday morning.
Detectives Investigating Body Found in Northbridge Park
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the city.
City Welcomes Newest Annexed Community: Tesoro Del Valle
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: