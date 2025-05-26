Jeff Stabile Honored as ‘2025 Stigma Buster of the Year’

Jeff Stabile was presented with the 2025 Stigma Buster Award by U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, at the annual Stop the Stigma event held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Saturday, May 10.

Stop the Stigma, a community-driven event dedicated to breaking down misconceptions around mental health, was hosted by Mental Health Hook-Up, a nonprofit that works to assist families in finding appropriate resources and to develop tailored programs for loved ones living with mental illness.

This event was designed to foster open conversations, connect individuals with resources and build a stronger, stigma-free Santa Clarita Valley.

Stabile, a U.S. military veteran, was honored for his decades of dedication to breaking the stigma around mental health, especially in the veterans’ community.

He is the co-founder of the Santa Clarita Valley PFLAG chapter and a board member for the Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Collaborative.

Stabile was honored as a “Stigma Buster” for his ongoing work with veterans and his work on the SCV Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness Committee, a group of local service providers and community members.

In 2023 Stabile was named Community Member of the Year for both the local unit and state chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

A representative from the office of Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented Stabile with a certificate of recognization for his achievements.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the work underway in the Santa Clarita Valley in service to mental health and veterans, made even more special during Mental Health Awareness Month and just ahead of Memorial Day.” said Barger om a statement celebrating Stabile’s award.

“Stop the Stigma: A Community Call to Action on Mental Health,” held on the campus at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, attracted mental health advocates, concerned family members, those seeking support and other members of the public concerned with mental health awareness.

The event featured speakers with lived experience, resource booths and local mental health organizations, an open dialogue on how stigma affects access to care and opportunities to connect, learn and support mental health resources.

For more information on Mental Health-Hook up and other resources visit https://mhhu.org or call (888) 544-1516.

Like this: Like Loading...