Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Applications Now Open

The Castaic Union School District has announced the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.

“Jene Fielder was a vibrant lady who lived with gusto. Despite not having children of her own, she held a deep love for the children of Castaic, where she resided for many years. In her unwavering commitment to make a lasting impact, she decided to establish a trust fund that would serve as a beacon of support for Castaic students to further their education, a testament to her benevolence even beyond her time. With great care, Jene personally set up the parameters of the fund, expressing her heartfelt wish that all scholarships awarded be directed to students who either currently attend, or have attended Castaic Middle School,” said Castaic District officials in a press release announcing the opening of the scholarship application period.

Three scholarships are being offered as follows:

Tier 1: Current 8th grade CMS student ($1,000)

Tier 2: Current 12th grade student ($2,000)

Tier 3: Post high school with plans to attend college, trade school or life advancement ($2,000)

To apply, visit www.castaicusd.com (Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Application).

All applications must be submitted on or before March 4, at 4:30 p.m. to scholarship@castaicusd.com, Attention: David Huffaker.

If you would like more information about the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship, please email David Huffaker at david@davidhuffakerlaw.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...