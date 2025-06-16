Jersey Mike’s New SCV Location to Host Grand Opening, School Fundraiser

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, will open at 16400 Village Way in Santa Clarita on June 18.

Franchise owner Stephen Youlios will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, June 18 to Sunday, June 22 to support the Sulphur Springs Elementary School and Mitchell Canyon Elementary Schools. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Sulphur Springs and Mitchell Canyon Elementary Schools in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We have been serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 2006,” said Youlios. “It is an honor to be part of this vibrant community. We believe the Sand Canyon area is going to experience strong growth in the next several years. Establishing a store in this premier shopping center will allow us not only to provide healthy and delicious food but also to continue our commitment to community service.”

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at (661) 263-4500.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations have raised more than $175 million for local charities. In 2025, the company’s 15th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $30 million for more than 200 local charities.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

