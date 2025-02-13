header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
| Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
joann

Joann Inc. has announced it will close 500 of its 800 stores nationwide, including the Joann Fabrics and Crafts store in Santa Clarita at 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The company has announced the stores will remain open while it seeks bankruptcy court approval for the store closures. Joann first filed for bankruptcy in March 2024, becoming a privately held company as a result. In January, Joann issued a statement announcing its second bankruptcy filing.

Joann Fabrics has been a leader in sewing and fabrics supplies with a large selection of arts and crafts materials for nearly 80 years. The company has stores in 49 U.S. states.

Other stores closing in California include:

3010 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93304

2485 Notre Dame Blvd Ste 310, Chico, CA 95928

8062 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

3588 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808

2086 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Verne, CA 91750

9901 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

2115 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra, CA 91803

2160 Foothill Blvd, La Canada, CA 91011

5255 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood, CA 90712

21800 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90503

19819 Rinaldi St, Northridge, CA 91326

5885 Lincoln Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90620

2170 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606

22914 W Victory Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

1000 South Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91204

3300 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Fullerton, CA 92831

26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

1411 N. Tustin Streets, Orange, CA 92867

26742 Portola Parkway, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

13730 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

2717 Countryside Drive, Turlock, CA 95380

510 Harris St, Eureka, CA 95503

1151 Sanguinetti Road, Sonora, CA 95370

11 N State Highway 49-88, Jackson, CA 95642

2351 N Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93036

2242 Tapo St, Simi Valley, CA 93063

1175 Dana Drive, Redding, CA 96003

2250 Griffin Way, Corona, CA 92879

40462 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591

1625 W Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA 92374

72765 Dinah Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

12779 Main Street, Hesperia, CA 92340

3635 Riverside Plaza Dr. Ste.240, Riverside, CA 92506

2981 West Florida Avenue (Unit G1), Hemet, CA 92545

5545 Philadelphia St, Chino, CA 91710

3130 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

375 W Main St Ste E, Woodland, CA 95695

8509 Bond Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624

1010 East Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA 95630

5489 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

1425 N. Davis Road, Salinas, CA 93907

2227 S El Camino Real Ste C, Oceanside, CA 92054

12313 Poway Rd, Poway, CA 92064

3633 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA 92110

177 South Las Posas Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

245 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA 94925

1948 S El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94403

308 Walnut St, Redwood City, CA 94063

1675 B Willow Pass Road, Concord, CA 94520

300 El Cerrito Plz, El Cerrito, CA 94530

7177 Amador Plaza Road, Dublin, CA 94568

699 Lewelling Blvd Suite 230, San Leandro, CA 94579

423 Westlake Center (Second Level), Daly City, CA 94015

19765 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014

225 Tennant Sta, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

3620 Industrial Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

425 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

2210 Daniels St, Manteca, CA 95337

10916-B Trinity Parkway, Stockton, CA 95219

2051 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687

704 West Onstott Rd, Yuba City, CA 95991

For a complete list of store closings nationwide visit https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/67817680c8de2134544a40b6/67acb1fd7e85b6e6bb57cfe4_Store%20Closure%20List.pdf.
