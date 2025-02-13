Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location

Joann Inc. has announced it will close 500 of its 800 stores nationwide, including the Joann Fabrics and Crafts store in Santa Clarita at 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The company has announced the stores will remain open while it seeks bankruptcy court approval for the store closures. Joann first filed for bankruptcy in March 2024, becoming a privately held company as a result. In January, Joann issued a statement announcing its second bankruptcy filing.
Joann Fabrics has been a leader in sewing and fabrics supplies with a large selection of arts and crafts materials for nearly 80 years. The company has stores in 49 U.S. states.
Other stores closing in California include:
3010 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93304
2485 Notre Dame Blvd Ste 310, Chico, CA 95928
8062 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720
3588 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach, CA 90808
2086 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Verne, CA 91750
9901 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
2115 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra, CA 91803
2160 Foothill Blvd, La Canada, CA 91011
5255 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood, CA 90712
21800 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90503
19819 Rinaldi St, Northridge, CA 91326
5885 Lincoln Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90620
2170 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606
22914 W Victory Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
1000 South Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91204
3300 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Fullerton, CA 92831
26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
1411 N. Tustin Streets, Orange, CA 92867
26742 Portola Parkway, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
13730 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
2717 Countryside Drive, Turlock, CA 95380
510 Harris St, Eureka, CA 95503
1151 Sanguinetti Road, Sonora, CA 95370
11 N State Highway 49-88, Jackson, CA 95642
2351 N Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93036
2242 Tapo St, Simi Valley, CA 93063
1175 Dana Drive, Redding, CA 96003
2250 Griffin Way, Corona, CA 92879
40462 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92591
1625 W Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA 92374
72765 Dinah Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
12779 Main Street, Hesperia, CA 92340
3635 Riverside Plaza Dr. Ste.240, Riverside, CA 92506
2981 West Florida Avenue (Unit G1), Hemet, CA 92545
5545 Philadelphia St, Chino, CA 91710
3130 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
375 W Main St Ste E, Woodland, CA 95695
8509 Bond Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624
1010 East Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA 95630
5489 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
1425 N. Davis Road, Salinas, CA 93907
2227 S El Camino Real Ste C, Oceanside, CA 92054
12313 Poway Rd, Poway, CA 92064
3633 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA 92110
177 South Las Posas Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
245 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA 94925
1948 S El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94403
308 Walnut St, Redwood City, CA 94063
1675 B Willow Pass Road, Concord, CA 94520
300 El Cerrito Plz, El Cerrito, CA 94530
7177 Amador Plaza Road, Dublin, CA 94568
699 Lewelling Blvd Suite 230, San Leandro, CA 94579
423 Westlake Center (Second Level), Daly City, CA 94015
19765 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014
225 Tennant Sta, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
3620 Industrial Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
425 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA 94928
2210 Daniels St, Manteca, CA 95337
10916-B Trinity Parkway, Stockton, CA 95219
2051 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687
704 West Onstott Rd, Yuba City, CA 95991
For a complete list of store closings nationwide visit https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/67817680c8de2134544a40b6/67acb1fd7e85b6e6bb57cfe4_Store%20Closure%20List.pdf.
