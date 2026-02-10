John Lite Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Board President

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that John Lite is now serving as the organization’s Board President for the 2026–2027 term. Lite succeeds Jenny Ketchepaw, who served as Board President in 2024–2025.

“John’s long-standing commitment to youth, families and service in Santa Clarita Valley makes him a strong leader for this role,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of SCV. “His experience as a business owner, mentor and volunteer reflects the values of the club, and we are excited to work alongside him as we continue expanding access to programs that help local youth build skills, confidence, and brighter futures.”

A longtime Santa Clarita Valley resident, Lite attended College of the Canyons and joined Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Executive Board in 2019. He has remained actively engaged in advancing the club’s mission to provide safe, supportive spaces for young people.

Lite is the owner and CEO of John Lite Insurance Agency Inc., a State Farm agency, where he has spent nearly 18 years providing insurance and financial services to individuals, families and businesses. Most recently, he played a critical role in supporting policyholders during the largest national disaster in California history, helping guide families through recovery following devastating fires. His service has earned recognition from the California State Legislature, State Assembly and U.S. Congress for outstanding and invaluable contributions to the community.

Beyond his professional work, Lite has a long history of volunteer service throughout the SCV. He has coached Little League and flag football for many years, supported Junior Achievement programs to help students learn about business and leadership and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity to educate and assist veterans with insurance-related needs.

“It is an honor to serve as board president. As I begin my seventh year with the oard, I’ve seen the club grow from three sites to now serving youth across 13 locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley,” Lite said. “The tremendous work of the staff and CEO Matt Nelson has been instrumental in this growth and the lasting impact the club continues to have on our community. I look forward to continuing my unwavering commitment to the board and to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in this new leadership role.”

Lite is married to his wife, Denise, and is the father of two sons.

Formed in 1968 by a group of community leaders who recognized the growing need for high-quality, affordable programs and facilities for the area’s young people, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley supports academic success, builds future leaders and provides a second home for more than 5,000 youth each year.

The club is a chartered member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization with 4,300 clubs nationwide serving nearly 4 million kids and teens. The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors comprised of community leaders and staffed by a team of Youth Development Professionals.

To learn more about the club and donation and volunteer opportunties visit www.scvbgc.org.

John Lite, Boys & Girls Club of SCV CEO Matt Nelson, Safety Chair James Temple, staff and club members play pickleball at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, promoting healthy activity and teamwork. Photo Boys & Girls Club of SCV.



John Lite visits a Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley site and engages with youth during a hands-on STEM activity, building a marble tower together. Photo Boys & Girls Club of SCV.

Like this: Like Loading...