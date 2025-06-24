John Paul Mitchell Systems to Relocate to Texas

John Paul Mitchell Systems, a manufacturer of hair care products and styling tools, has announced it will relocate from California to Texas.

The company has its operations facility in Santa Clarita located at 20705 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The company headquarters is moving from Century City to the Dallas area and will establish a new global product distribution center in Wilmer near Dallas.

John Paul Mitchell Systems distributes its products under familiar brands like Paul Mitchell, Tea Tree and Neuro to over 30 countries.

John Paul Mitchell Systems was founded in Hawaii in 1980 by John Paul DeJoria and Paul Mitchell. The company was formerly located in Beverly Hills.

John Paul Mitchell System sells more than 80 products and was the first professional hair care company to publicly oppose animal testing.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

