header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign
| Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
Gold Together Recruitment California - 1

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.

From now through Oct. 12, enroll at www.ACSEngage.org/GoldTogetherChampionsCA to join the American Cancer Society’s childhood cancer initiative in an online virtual community of survivors, volunteers and supporters who believe that the future can be free from childhood cancer.

Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death for children and adolescents age 1-19, with 1 in 260 children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer before the age of 20. Newer, targeted therapy drugs and immunotherapy have made progress with important types of treatment, but some childhood cancers remain with a low survival rate and no cure. The American Cancer Society is currently supporting 44 active childhood cancer research grants for a total of $26 million.

Become a Gold Together Champion and support the American Cancer Society’s work of funding vital childhood cancer research and supporting childhood cancer patients’ and survivors’ quality of life. Sign up today at www.ACSEngage.org/GoldTogetherChampionsCA to fundraise, or to make a tax-deductible contribution.

For more information on how to become a Gold Together Champion, email Abby Smith at abby.smith@cancer.org or call (661) 855-4541.

To access other American Cancer Society resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 (24/7).

Gold Together Recruitment California Image
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign

Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Call to Photographers, Artists for ‘Picture Perfect’

SCAA Call to Photographers, Artists for ‘Picture Perfect’
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "Call to Photographers And Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 26: Nature Center Hosts Movie Fundraiser, ‘Homeward Bound’

Aug. 26: Nature Center Hosts Movie Fundraiser, ‘Homeward Bound’
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
A fundraiser for the "Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center" will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 26: Wrestling for Autism Benefits Carousel Ranch, Include Everyone Project

Aug. 26: Wrestling for Autism Benefits Carousel Ranch, Include Everyone Project
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.
FULL STORY...

Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition

Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. announced its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be a study session on "School Culture and Climate."
Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board
Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign
Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning Actor in ‘This Is Us,’ Dies at Age 66
California Institute of the Arts mourns the loss of Ron Cephas Jones, an actor and and School of Theater faculty. Jones won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us.” His death, at age 66, was reported this past weekend by his manager, Dan Spilo.
Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning Actor in ‘This Is Us,’ Dies at Age 66
TMU Women’s Soccer Wins Home Opener, 3-1
The Master's University jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the women's soccer team defeated Univeristy of California, Merced 3-1 Saturday in their home opener on Reese Field.
TMU Women’s Soccer Wins Home Opener, 3-1
Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost
You’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.
Ken Striplin | Evening of Remembrance, Honoring Lives Lost
SCAA Call to Photographers, Artists for ‘Picture Perfect’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "Call to Photographers And Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
SCAA Call to Photographers, Artists for ‘Picture Perfect’
Aug. 26: Nature Center Hosts Movie Fundraiser, ‘Homeward Bound’
A fundraiser for the "Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center" will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 26: Nature Center Hosts Movie Fundraiser, ‘Homeward Bound’
Aug. 26: Wrestling for Autism Benefits Carousel Ranch, Include Everyone Project
Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.
Aug. 26: Wrestling for Autism Benefits Carousel Ranch, Include Everyone Project
Aug. 24: L.A. County Women, Girls Initiative Free Speaker Series
The Los Angeles County Women & Girls Initiative presents “Employing Women in Non-Traditional Careers Speaker Series Webinar Part I: Hiring & Recruitment” on Thursday, Aug. 24. 10 a.m. - noon.
Aug. 24: L.A. County Women, Girls Initiative Free Speaker Series
The MAIN Hosts ‘Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres From The Beginning’
The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The MAIN Hosts ‘Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres From The Beginning’
Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. announced its diabetes prevention program has again received Full Plus Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dixon Health Center’s Diabetes Prevention Program Receives CDC Recognition
Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, in open public session at 6 p.m.
Aug. 22: City Council to Vote on Shadowbox Studios Project
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed a declaration of local emergency on August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm Hilary made its way through Southern California.
Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons will open for the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
College of the Canyons Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Aug. 21.
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
The California Air Resources Board today announced that it will transition its existing Clean Vehicle Rebate Project  program to a new program that helps low- and middle-income Californians access zero-emissions.
Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Helps Low-Income Residents
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its 2023 Black Business Month Celebration, hosted at the California Institute of the Arts on Aug. 31 at 5:30 PM.
Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Black Business Month Honorees
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
Los Angeles County has launched Pathway Home, a major expansion of its efforts to resolve encampments, with a successful operation in unincorporated Lennox that helped 59 people move inside.
County Launches ‘Pathway Home’ Program for Encampments
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Pair with SCV Foster Youth
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support SCV youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Pair with SCV Foster Youth
Traffic Safety Tips for Back to School
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents and residents to slow down, follow the speed limit and be extremely careful driving through school zones.
Traffic Safety Tips for Back to School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: