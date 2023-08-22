Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
From now through Oct. 12, enroll at www.ACSEngage.org/GoldTogetherChampionsCA to join the American Cancer Society’s childhood cancer initiative in an online virtual community of survivors, volunteers and supporters who believe that the future can be free from childhood cancer.
Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death for children and adolescents age 1-19, with 1 in 260 children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer before the age of 20. Newer, targeted therapy drugs and immunotherapy have made progress with important types of treatment, but some childhood cancers remain with a low survival rate and no cure. The American Cancer Society is currently supporting 44 active childhood cancer research grants for a total of $26 million.
Become a Gold Together Champion and support the American Cancer Society’s work of funding vital childhood cancer research and supporting childhood cancer patients’ and survivors’ quality of life. Sign up today at www.ACSEngage.org/GoldTogetherChampionsCA to fundraise, or to make a tax-deductible contribution.
For more information on how to become a Gold Together Champion, email Abby Smith at abby.smith@cancer.org or call (661) 855-4541.
To access other American Cancer Society resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 (24/7).
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "Call to Photographers And Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
A fundraiser for the "Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center" will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.
California Institute of the Arts mourns the loss of Ron Cephas Jones, an actor and and School of Theater faculty. Jones won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us.” His death, at age 66, was reported this past weekend by his manager, Dan Spilo.
You’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.
The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The California Air Resources Board today announced that it will transition its existing Clean Vehicle Rebate Project program to a new program that helps low- and middle-income Californians access zero-emissions.
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents and residents to slow down, follow the speed limit and be extremely careful driving through school zones.
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
