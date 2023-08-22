Join ACS Childhood Cancer ‘Gold Together Champions’ Campaign

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.

From now through Oct. 12, enroll at www.ACSEngage.org/GoldTogetherChampionsCA to join the American Cancer Society’s childhood cancer initiative in an online virtual community of survivors, volunteers and supporters who believe that the future can be free from childhood cancer.

Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death for children and adolescents age 1-19, with 1 in 260 children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer before the age of 20. Newer, targeted therapy drugs and immunotherapy have made progress with important types of treatment, but some childhood cancers remain with a low survival rate and no cure. The American Cancer Society is currently supporting 44 active childhood cancer research grants for a total of $26 million.

Become a Gold Together Champion and support the American Cancer Society’s work of funding vital childhood cancer research and supporting childhood cancer patients’ and survivors’ quality of life. Sign up today at www.ACSEngage.org/GoldTogetherChampionsCA to fundraise, or to make a tax-deductible contribution.

For more information on how to become a Gold Together Champion, email Abby Smith at abby.smith@cancer.org or call (661) 855-4541.

To access other American Cancer Society resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 (24/7).

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...