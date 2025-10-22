Oct. 30: Santa Clarita Arts 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Dedication

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Dedication on Thursday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m., at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This special event celebrates the poets and poetry that have become a permanent part of Santa Clarita’s sidewalks and showcases the winning entries from this year’s Sidewalk Poetry Project.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear live readings from the selected poets, whose original works were stamped into freshly poured concrete throughout the city earlier this year. A map displaying the locations of the stamped poems will also be available, guiding guests to explore and experience these hidden literary treasures firsthand.

As outlined in the city’s Public Art Proposal and approved through the Arts Commission Work Plan, the Sidewalk Poetry Project is part of an ongoing effort to integrate the arts into everyday life. The selected poems were installed earlier this year. Join us for this evening of words, wonder and community celebration as we honor the winning poets.

For more information, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...