Join the 2025 Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge

Grab your hiking shoes and get ready to explore Santa Clarita’s 40th park. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the annual Hiking Challenge at William S. Hart Park. This year’s challenge invites residents to complete all seven trails, combining adventure with a step back into local history.

Participation is free and easy. Download the official hike checklist at HikeSantaClarita.com/Events and complete each trail between Sept. 13 and Dec. 31.

Plus, don’t forget to access trail photos and maps using the free app, AllTrails. Once you’ve hiked them all, submit your checklist. The first 50 people to complete the challenge will receive a custom William S. Hart Park shirt.

The city offers residents and visitors over 13,000 acres of open space across the community. This challenge encourages participants to explore the nearly 160-acre park and is perfect for families and hikers of all skill sets.

William S. Hart Park is not only a place for recreation, but also a piece of history. Once the home of famed silent film star William S. Hart, the park allows visitors to enjoy scenic landscapes, winding trails and even a glimpse at a herd of bison that roam the property.

Don’t miss out on this historical and adventurous outdoor challenge.

Below is a list of each trail and their length:

Hart Park Trails:

Bison Trail: 0.77 miles

Friday Trail: 0.14 miles

Fritz Road Trail: 0.44 miles

Lisbeth Road Trail: 0.24 miles

Nature Trail: 0.22 miles

Nellie Trail: 0.41 miles

White Oak Trail: 0.25 miles

For more information about the Hiking Challenge and Outdoor Recreation, please contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3725 or email OutdoorRecreation@santaclarita.gov.

To view the Hart Park trails or to download the AllTrails app, please visit HikeSantaClarita.com/Events.

