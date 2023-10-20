Jonathan Dolgen, CalArts Trustee, Dies at 78

Jonathan Dolgen, longtime entertainment industry executive and California Institute of the Arts trustee, died of “natural causes” on Monday, Oct. 9. He was 78.

“A trustee of the Institute since 2015, Jonathan was a dedicated supporter of CalArts and advocate for its mission. His deep knowledge and generosity have forever shaped the CalArts we know today. We are holding his loved ones in our hearts,” said Charmaine Jefferson, Chair, CalArts Board of Trustees and Ravi Rajan, President of CalArts, in a statement issued by the Valencia arts college.

Born in 1945 in Queens, New York, Dolgen attended Cornell and New York University before cutting his teeth as Wall Street lawyer. Throughout his career, Dolgen gained a reputation for uncompromising dealmaking and a razor wit, earning leadership positions at major studios and media companies. He served as president of Columbia Pictures’ film unit and head of television at 20th Century Fox, and later chairman and CEO of Viacom Entertainment Group.

In addition to brokering major Hollywood deals, Dolgen was known for his philanthropy, receiving a Simon Wiesenthal Humanitarian Award and the UCLA Neurosurgery Courage Award. He was also a notable benefactor of CalArts for more than 25 years and joined the Institute’s board of trustees in 2015.

Jefferson and Rajan shared the following remembrance in a joint statement to the CalArts community:

“Despite his complicated schedule as an industry executive, he could be counted on to actively participate in Board activities, and throughout his many years of service, Jonathan never hesitated to pick up the phone and lend his counsel to CalArts’ current and past presidents and trustees.”

“Jonathan combined overpowering brilliance with a dominating personality,” said former CalArts President Steven Lavine in an email. “It has been CalArts’ good fortune to attract wonderful trustees like Jonathan to the Board.”

Dolgen is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan, daughters Tamar and Lauren, his brother David, son-in-law Sergio Bicas, and three grandchildren.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...