[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 25
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
| Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020
labor law

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.

The American Society of Journalists and Authors and National Press Photographers Association filed a federal lawsuit claiming Assembly Bill 5 unfairly caps the number of freelance submissions at 35 per year.

The bill, which took effect in January, was crafted by lawmakers who seek to extend employee-status protections and benefits to independent workers who companies classify as contractors. Lawmakers said the intentional misclassification of workers has contributed to income inequality nationwide.

But the organizations said forcing employers to extend benefits to freelancers – such as disability insurance, paid family leave and sick leave – will make it harder for freelancers to obtain stable employment.

In a preliminary injunction motion, the groups argued the 35-piece cap was unfair and AB 5 would disadvantage freelancers by making their labor more expensive and thus less attractive to employers.

Freelance journalists and photographers would also lose the flexibility of freelance status and, as employees, would lose ownership of copyrights to their work, the motion said.

But U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez denied the request to block parts of AB 5 and dismissed the organizations’ lawsuit, writing in a pair of rulings issued March 20 that California succeeded in demonstrating its interest in extending labor protections to all workers.

Gutierrez found AB 5 succeeds in its intent of drawing critical distinctions between different types of freelance work and that plaintiffs failed to show the law contradicted its intent or suggested favoritism to certain industries.

“There is no indication that AB 5 reflects preference for the substance or content of what certain speakers have to say, or aversion to what other speakers have to say,” he wrote. “The justification for these distinctions is proper categorization of an employment relationship, unrelated to the content of speech.”

In an email, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office said, “We’ll let the decisions speak for themselves.”

Plaintiffs’ counsel Caleb R. Trotter of Pacific Legal Foundation said in a statement the ruling is an example of the government limiting the free press.

“In a long list of speaking professions exempted from AB 5’s onerous independent contracting requirements, only journalists have a cap on their work and only photojournalists are prohibited from communicating with video,” Trotter said in an email. “The district court’s decisions condoning discrimination against the free flow of objective information should be reversed.”

Gutierrez found the 35-submission cap serves California’s interest in ensuring freelancers classified as contractors receive benefits and protections when their work resembles that of an employee.

In granting the state’s motion to dismiss, Gutierrez wrote that the organizations’ challenge to law under the Equal Protection Clause was not viable since lawmakers demonstrated a rational basis for drawing distinctions between types of freelance work.

Mickey H. Osterreicher, general counsel for National Press Photographers Association, pointed to the growing COVID-19 pandemic as proof of the need for especially visual journalists.

“We are extremely disappointed with the court’s ruling in this case and are strongly considering our appeal options,” Osterreicher said. “We had hoped that a favorable ruling would have helped our members and others detrimentally impacted by the challenged language of AB 5 by preventing the state from enforcing those sections of the law. Unfortunately, writers, visual journalists and others will continue to lose freelance opportunities at a time when they could be providing the public with information and images related to the Covid-19 pandemic in California.”

The organizations have until April 17 to file an amended complaint.

— By Martin Macias Jr.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-25-2020 Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
03-25-2020 Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
03-25-2020 Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
03-24-2020 March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
03-24-2020 FDA OK’s San Diego Firm’s 30-Minute COVID-19 Test Device
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
The Hasley Canyon Jack-in-the-Box property sold to an undisclosed investor from Los Altos Hills for $2 million, according to the commercial real-estate firm that handled both ends of the deal.
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
To balance the public health needs of the jail population and the public safety needs of the community, the Sheriff's Department, District Attorney and Public Defender's office have created a list of persons to be released by the Court.
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
After a weeklong pause for most classes and services, College of the Canyons resumed instruction and the delivery of student services in remote formats Monday.
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins
COVID-19 "was identified on a variety of surfaces in cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess but before disinfection procedures had been conducted," according to a new report from the CDC.
CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
The Valencia Industry Association (VIA) is holding a webinar, "Plan, Don't Panic," for business leaders trying to keep afloat during the outbreak.
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 2,102 confirmed cases.
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Lancaster Youth’s Death Possibly Virus-Related
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 12 total in the Santa Clarita Valley - 7 in the city of Santa Clarita, and 5 in the uncorporated SCV (1 in Canyon Country, 2 in Castaic, 2 in Stevenson Ranch).
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Lancaster Youth’s Death Possibly Virus-Related
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a man Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council announces an agreement has been signed to allow the nonprofit, Bridge to Home, to move their homeless shelter operation to the Newhall Community Center.
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
FDA OK’s San Diego Firm’s 30-Minute COVID-19 Test Device
Mesa Biotech of San Diego announced it has received Emergency Use Authorization  from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test, which gives COVID-19 diagnostic results in 30 minutes.
FDA OK’s San Diego Firm’s 30-Minute COVID-19 Test Device
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of their survey/questionnaire, urging all businesses to participate, to bring additional and necessary resources to assist businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
National Guard Called Up for COVID-19 Response
Nearly 10,000 National Guardsmen called up across the United States, with more expected soon, are performing a variety of missions in response to COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.
National Guard Called Up for COVID-19 Response
Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross​ and host two blood drives at the hospital's Education Center.
Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives
Navy Announces 3 COVID-19 Cases on USS Theodore Roosevelt
Three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt underway in the Pacific Ocean were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were evacuated from the ship, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly said.
Navy Announces 3 COVID-19 Cases on USS Theodore Roosevelt
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Newhall's recent letter to one of the places it played in the movies -- Tombstone, Arizona -- gets a reply.
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
FDA approves a California company's device that measures the integrity of a patient's heart's electrical recharging system. Sudden cardiac death is a potential side-effect of several medicines now being used in the treatment of COVID-19, including Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave of economic pain washing over the stock markets and flooding Wall Street with uncertainty, small business owners are worried the next tsunami is headed toward Main Street.
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
%d bloggers like this: