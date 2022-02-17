header image

1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Judge Upholds Interim Protections for Joshua Tree
A judge found sufficient evidence the trees are endangered.
| Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Joshua Tree
A Joshua tree, which may now be at risk due to climate change, in California's Mojave Desert.

 

By Edvard Pettersson

(CN) — A California judge on Wednesday rebuffed an attempt by a group of business organizations to prevent the western Joshua tree from being included on the state’s list of endangered species.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan in Fresno denied a request by the California Business Properties Association and other construction and farming groups to order the state to remove the tree as a “candidate” for protection under the California Endangered Species Act, which makes it illegal to cut the trees down for real estate development without a special permit.

The 2020 decision by the state’s Fish and Game Commission to provide interim protection to the trees until a final review by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, expected in April, was supported by sufficient evidence, Kapetan found.

“Joshua trees and their fragile desert ecosystem just scored a huge victory,” Brendan Cummings, conservation director with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. “Before state protections took effect, developers were bulldozing Joshua trees by the thousands to build roads, power lines, strip malls and vacation rentals.”

Mark Harrison, an attorney representing the business groups, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the ruling.

The Center for Biological Diversity asked the California Fish and Game Commission to put the trees on its endangered species list in 2019, after the Trump administration declined to provide federal protection to the trees.

The growing popularity of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California has spurred a building boom in the town of Joshua Tree and adjacent communities, according to the conservation group. As a result, many of the namesake trees have been cut down to make way for vacation rentals and second homes.

Not far off in the Mojave Dessert, a similar construction boom is occurring in Hesperia and surrounding areas where new warehouse projects and other industrial facilities are being proposed in Joshua tree woodlands, according to the center.

Aside from construction, the trees face threats from climate change and wildfires.

Joshua trees are dying off because of hotter, drier conditions, with very few younger trees becoming established, the center said. In 2019, scientists projected the Joshua tree will be largely gone from its namesake national park by the end of the century.

A federal judge ruled in 2021 that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acted in a way that was “arbitrary, capricious, contrary to the best scientific and commercial data available, and otherwise not in accordance with the ESA” in its decision not to list the tree under the Endangered Species Act. Although the government initially filed a notice of appeal of that ruling, it dropped the appeal late last month.
Feb. 19: J.R.’s Comedy Club Features Darren Carter
Darren Carter, aka "The Party Starter," will appear Saturday Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at J.R.'s Comedy Club in Valencia.
Feb. 19: J.R.’s Comedy Club Features Darren Carter
Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
College of the Canyons men's baseball plated runs in each of the first three innings behind five strong innings from starter Kyle Cop to down visiting Rio Hondo College 3-1 on Saturday at Cougar field.
Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, business owner, and community organizer Sandra Hahn has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn
AFC Urgent Care Now Offering Rapid PCR COVID Testing
AFC Urgent Care is now offering Rapid PCR, Antigen and NAAT COVID-19 testing.
AFC Urgent Care Now Offering Rapid PCR COVID Testing
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Winter Surge Subsiding
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 67 additional deaths and 3,312 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Winter Surge Subsiding
Clean California Projects Coming to L.A. County
As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landmark $1.1 billion Clean California initiative, Caltrans is awarding $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system – including 17 beautification and safety-related projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. 
Clean California Projects Coming to L.A. County
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, Feb 22, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Tuesday
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
May 1: Taste of the Town Returns
Child & Family Center announced the return of their annual Taste of the Town.
May 1: Taste of the Town Returns
State Superintendent Reveals 2022 Schools to Watch, Includes Local Middle School
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that 16 high-performing California middle schools have been recognized by the California Schools to Watch program. Another 31 schools reapplied to the program, demonstrated their sustained progress, and have been re-designated as 2022 “California Schools to Watch", including one local middle school.
State Superintendent Reveals 2022 Schools to Watch, Includes Local Middle School
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation February Message
February is all about hearts. And at Henry Mayo we celebrate in many ways. Of course, we are highlighting the excellent work of our Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Program and its many advances
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation February Message
County Approves Commercial Cannabis Licensing in Unincorporated LA County
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors passed a motion directing the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Office of Cannabis Management to start the development and implementation of an equitable commercial cannabis licensing program in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
County Approves Commercial Cannabis Licensing in Unincorporated LA County
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Feb. 19: Black History Month Art Exhibit
Art, culture and history come together during Santa Clarita’s Black History Month Art Exhibit 2022 this Saturday, Feb. 19 at Glowhouse Studios in Valencia. The exhibit will be on display 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 19: Black History Month Art Exhibit
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County to End Outdoor Masking Requirement
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 55 additional deaths and 2,133 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 29,980, county case totals to 2,766,161 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 71,097 since March of 2020.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County to End Outdoor Masking Requirement
Find ‘Beauty in the Detail’ at City’s Newest Art Exhibit
View artwork from local artist Charlotte Mullich at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library From Feb. 16 to May 8.
Find ‘Beauty in the Detail’ at City’s Newest Art Exhibit
Auto Center Drive Renamed for Cheri Fleming in Dedication Ceremony
Auto Center Drive in Valencia was renamed Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 15 during a special dedication ceremony.
Auto Center Drive Renamed for Cheri Fleming in Dedication Ceremony
Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar
Learn about CalSavers, California's new retirement savings program, for your employees. The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will host a special free webinar about the program Wednesday, Feb 23 at noon.
Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar
Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
College of the Canyons women's tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Tuesday, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.
Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
SCVNews.com
