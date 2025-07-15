Jul 25: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic

The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a special movie night and family picnic on Friday, July 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Come relax and enjoy the movie “Rango” (PG) in the Acorn Amphitheater.

The evening will also feature Western entertainment with Nancy Lee and Lise Meyers.

The Snowie ice truck will be on hand with cool treats, popcorn and sodas available for purchase.

Enoy Western giveaways.

Bring your blankets and chairs for a comfortable viewing experience.

Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center,

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA, 91321

(661)259-7721

placerita.org

