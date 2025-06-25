July 1: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Haskell Canyon Bike Park

Get ready to ride. The city of Santa Clarita will officially break ground on the Haskell Canyon Bike Park on Tuesday, July 1, at 10 a.m.

This exciting project will transform a portion of the city’s expansive open space into a premier destination for mountain bikers of all skill levels.

Located within the Haskell Canyon Open Space, an area spanning more than 720 acres, the new bike park will include over 15 miles of cross-country, climbing and downhill trails. The heart of the site will feature world-class amenities such as slopestyle lines, downhill jump trails, dual slalom courses, beginner/intermediate and advanced pump tracks, a skills learning zone, event space and convenient parking.

With panoramic views of the surrounding mountain ranges and access to rugged terrain ideal for trail riding, the Haskell Canyon Bike Park will offer a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience. This project supports the city’s broader goal of positioning Santa Clarita as a leading mountain biking destination in Southern California, attracting outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers year-round.

Due to the off-road location of the event site, attendees with four-wheel-drive vehicles are welcome to drive directly to the groundbreaking site. All other guests are encouraged to park in the Haskell Canyon Open Space entrance parking lot, where shuttle service will be provided to and from the event.

Construction of the Bike Park is expected to be completed in Winter 2025. For more information about the Haskell Canyon Bike Park, please contact Jess Albrecq at jalbrecq@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...