1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
July 1: County Fair Workweek Ordinance Goes into Effect
| Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Fair workweek

The Los Angeles County Fair Workweek Ordinance, which provides benefits to the employees of large (300+ employees) retail businesses in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, goes into effect on Tuesday, July 1.

Key benefits of the Fair Workweek Ordinance include, but are not limited to:

A “Good Faith Estimate” of work schedules before the time of hire.

At least 14 days advance notice of work schedules.

The right to decline certain schedule changes.

Priority for accepting additional hours offered before new staff is hired.

“Predictability Pay” for accepting certain schedule changes.

At least 10 hours of rest between shifts.

To learn more about worker protections in Los Angeles County, visit workers.lacounty.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 9: Drum Corps International Gold Showcase at COC
The Drum Corps International Gold Showcase will be held Wednesday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium.
July 9: Drum Corps International Gold Showcase at COC
Schiavo Moves Forward More Financial Relief for Residents Near Chiquita
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo D-Chatsworth, has moved forward two bills to provide financial relief for neighbors impacted by the ongoing public health crises at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Schiavo Moves Forward More Financial Relief for Residents Near Chiquita
June 27: BullPen BBQ, Tap House Grand Opening
BullPen BBQ and Tap House will hold its grand opening 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27 at its new location.
June 27: BullPen BBQ, Tap House Grand Opening
New Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens in SCV
The Santa Clarita Valley is welcoming another Chipotle Mexican Grill which opened on Thursday, June 26 at 16388 Village Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.
New Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens in SCV
Regal Summer Movie Express Through Aug. 6
Regal Cinemas has announced its Regal Summer Movie Express, where movie lovers can get $1 Summer Movie Express Tickets for family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.
Regal Summer Movie Express Through Aug. 6
Submission Period Open for Youth Grove at Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names for the Youth Grove in Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350.
Submission Period Open for Youth Grove at Central Park
Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars
There is something magical about watching a movie under the stars, surrounded by your neighbors, friends and family, with a cool, summer breeze and a bucket of popcorn in hand.
Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars
July 6: Stars and Stripes 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
A Better World Running will host its Stars and Stripes 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7-10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 6 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
July 6: Stars and Stripes 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
July 1: Supes to Consider Homeless Encampments in High Fire Zones
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Addressing Homeless Encampments under the State’s New Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones Maps.
July 1: Supes to Consider Homeless Encampments in High Fire Zones
July 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 1.
July 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
Hart District Students Compete in 2025 National Speech, Debate Tournament
Several Hart District students completed their competitive season at the National Speech & Debate Association’s National Tournament in Iowa, June 16-20.
Hart District Students Compete in 2025 National Speech, Debate Tournament
Ocean Water Use Warning for June 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for June 25
June 27: Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Saugus Union School District
June 27: Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority
L.A. County Office of Child Protection Launches Youth-Led Media Projects
he Los Angeles County Office of Child Protection announced the launch of a series of youth-led media projects to help young people in foster care and the probation system better understand their rights through engaging, accessible materials.
L.A. County Office of Child Protection Launches Youth-Led Media Projects
July 1: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Haskell Canyon Bike Park
Get ready to ride. The city of Santa Clarita will officially break ground on the Haskell Canyon Bike Park on Tuesday, July 1, at 10 a.m. 
July 1: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Haskell Canyon Bike Park
July 4: Santa Clarita Hosts Several Independence day Events Around the City
Independence day is just around the corner and Santa Clarita is celebrating with different events around the city. 
July 4: Santa Clarita Hosts Several Independence day Events Around the City
Public Health Reports Significant Decline in Overdose Deaths
Los Angeles County experienced a 22% decline in drug-related overdose deaths and poisonings in 2024, the most significant drop in LA County history
Public Health Reports Significant Decline in Overdose Deaths
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
