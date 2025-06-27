July 1: County Fair Workweek Ordinance Goes into Effect

The Los Angeles County Fair Workweek Ordinance, which provides benefits to the employees of large (300+ employees) retail businesses in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, goes into effect on Tuesday, July 1.

Key benefits of the Fair Workweek Ordinance include, but are not limited to:

A “Good Faith Estimate” of work schedules before the time of hire.

At least 14 days advance notice of work schedules.

The right to decline certain schedule changes.

Priority for accepting additional hours offered before new staff is hired.

“Predictability Pay” for accepting certain schedule changes.

At least 10 hours of rest between shifts.

To learn more about worker protections in Los Angeles County, visit workers.lacounty.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...