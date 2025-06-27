July 1: Minimum Wage in Unincorporated County Increases to $17.81/Hour

The minimum wage for workers in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be $17.81 per hour, as of Tuesday, July 1. Employees in the unincorporated areas of L.A. County must be paid the increased minimum wage, with few exceptions.

This rate applies to individuals who work two hours or more per week at a business or nonprofit in unincorporated L.A. County.

The current minimum wage, until July 1, in L.A. County is $17.27 per hour.

To find out if your business or workplace is located in unincorporated L.A. County you can visit https://dcba.lacounty.gov/workers/.

