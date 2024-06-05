July 1: SCV Water Announces New Customer Care Hours

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced new extended Monday-Thursday hours, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective July 1. The SCV Water Customer Care public lobby at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller Valencia, CA 91355 will now be closed Friday-Sunday.

This adjustment is part of SCV Water’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations, allowing the agency to better address customer needs and provide more effective assistance during business hours. By consolidating customer care and field staff’s working hours into a four-day week, SCV Water aims to optimize resources and improve the overall customer experience. Additionally, this schedule adjustment allows Customer Care and Operations staff to have a consistent work week, promoting better work-life balance and overall well-being.

“Our analysis showed that Friday had the least foot traffic in our Customer Care lobby,” said Kathleen Willson, Customer Care Manager at SCV Water. “Furthermore, the previous alternating schedule for working Fridays often confused customers who were unsure when our services were available. By consolidating our hours into a consistent four-day schedule, we eliminate this confusion and provide a more reliable and predictable service experience.”

On-call staff will continue to be available outside of the regular business hours for any water outages or emergencies that occur. During these times, customers can call the dedicated customer support line at (661) 294-0828 for assistance.

“We understand that our customers lead busy lives, and accessing customer care during extended hours can make a significant difference,” said Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Rochelle Patterson. “Our new schedule is designed to streamline operations while keeping our customers’ convenience in mind, allowing us to provide more focused and efficient service when it’s needed most.”

For additional information or inquiries, please contact SCV Water’s Customer Care Department at (661) 294-0828 or visit the Agency’s website at yourSCVwater.com/customer-care.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

