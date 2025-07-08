header image

1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
| Tuesday, Jul 8, 2025
Fire Safety community meeting

The city of Santa Clarita will host a community fire safety meeting in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Terra-gen, operator of a battery energy storage facility near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 10 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

City officials said the meeting will “discuss fire safety at energy storage facilities.”

Repeated requests for information about the fire danger of the facility and concerns about its operations were expressed to the Santa Clarita City Council from residents living adjacent to the newly operating site.

Concern arose about the Canyon County site after the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility fire near Santa Cruz in Monterey County exposed risks tied to lithium-ion battery storage. The fire at the Moss Landing energy storage facility began on Jan. 16. It was initially contained, but reignited on Feb. 18. The initial fire prompted evacuations and highway closures due to concerns about air quality and potential hazards from the smoke. The fire made national news because of the difficulty in extinguishing the fire and fears about the toxicity of the fire’s fumes.

The community meeting will offer residents the opportunity to learn more about safety protocols and have questions answered.

For more info, contact Masis Hagobian at mhagobian@santaclarita.gov.
