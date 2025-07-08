July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting

|
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will host a memorial service for Brent Christensen, one of the founding members of the acting company and long-time member of the Santa Clarita theater community.
The Master's University men's soccer team has released its 17-game schedule, which also includes three additional scrimmages against NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community fire safety meeting in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Terra-gen, operator of a battery energy storage facility near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department encourages new residents to the Santa Clarita Valley and those who may not have already registered to complete registration with Alert LA for timely emergency updates and information.
No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the Monday July 7 Powerball drawing. However, one ticket which matched five numbers, was sold in Santa Clarita, at the Seafood City Supermarket, 26579 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350. It is worth $555,503.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Sarah Mahin as the first director of the new Department of Homeless Services and Housing, the county’s consolidated department focused on homelessness solutions.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting three free webinar workshops on July 10, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
1997
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan
]
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.
Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will host a sneak preview of the SCV BandsCast Pirate Stage 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at Eighth & Rail.
ARTree has announced it has three volunteer positions available for its board.
The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita want you to be aware of Plastic Free July, a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.
California State University, Northridge, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present "Splash in the Water" at Castaic Lake, a free boating and water safety event for children ages 7-14. The program runs on Fridays beginning Friday, July 11 through Aug. 15.
For Fiscal Year 2025-26, the Measure E Low-Income Senior Exemption Form, along with any necessary attachments, must be submitted via U.S. mail and postmarked by Monday, July 14.
Each summer, families, friends and neighbors from across Santa Clarita eagerly await the return of a cherished tradition, an evening under the stars filled with live music, laughter and community spirit.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 7 to Saturday, July 12.
1949
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon)
]
1850
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold
]
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced its summer event series, “Backyard Smoke & Sound” will kick off on Saturday, July 26.
Experience and explore the outdoors with overnight camping, offering an unforgettable adventure in some of Los Angeles County’s most beautiful parks, including Castaic Lake.
Beginning this past February, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Office of the State Fire Marshal, initiated the roll out of its 2025 Recommended Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps for Local Responsibility Areas throughout the State of California.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. and in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at Santa Clarita City Hall. Among the items the council will consider is Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste's request to remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
1914
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church
]
