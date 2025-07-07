header image

July 8
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
July 10: Coffee with a Cop at Dicks Sporting Goods
| Monday, Jul 7, 2025
Coffee with a cop cropped

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is located at 26591 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Swing by for a free cup of coffee and a chance to meet the deputies who serve the community. Whether talking about public safety or just chat about sports with the zone deputies, this is a chance to connect in a relaxed, friendly setting.

Ask about the softball team and golf tournament.

Coffee with a cop
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.
July 13: SCV BandsCast Sneak Preview Pirate Stage
Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will host a sneak preview of the SCV BandsCast Pirate Stage 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at Eighth & Rail.
Board Positions Available at ARTree
ARTree has announced it has three volunteer positions available for its board.
Plastic Free July Challenge in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita want you to be aware of Plastic Free July, a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.
July 11: ‘Splash in the Water’ at Castaic Lake Begins
California State University, Northridge, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present "Splash in the Water" at Castaic Lake, a free boating and water safety event for children ages 7-14. The program runs on Fridays beginning Friday, July 11 through Aug. 15.
July 14: Deadline for Measure E Tax Exemption Form
For Fiscal Year 2025-26, the Measure E Low-Income Senior Exemption Form, along with any necessary attachments, must be submitted via U.S. mail and postmarked by Monday, July 14.
Ken Striplin | A Community-Favorite Tradition Returns to Central Park
Each summer, families, friends and neighbors from across Santa Clarita eagerly await the return of a cherished tradition, an evening under the stars filled with live music, laughter and community spirit.
July 7-12: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 7 to Saturday, July 12.
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon) [story]
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
July 26: Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer Will Host ‘Backyard Smoke & Sound’ Series
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced its summer event series, “Backyard Smoke & Sound” will kick off on Saturday, July 26.
Summer Camping Fun at L.A. County Parks
Experience and explore the outdoors with overnight camping, offering an unforgettable adventure in some of Los Angeles County’s most beautiful parks, including Castaic Lake.
July 22: L.A. County Public Hearing on Fire Hazard Severity Zone Maps
Beginning this past February, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Office of the State Fire Marshal, initiated the roll out of its 2025 Recommended Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps for Local Responsibility Areas throughout the State of California.
July 8: City Council Meets to Consider Removal of Planning Commissioner
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. and in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at Santa Clarita City Hall. Among the items the council will consider is Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste's request to remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
SCV Fourth of July Parade Announces Trophy Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade started promptly at 9 a.m. with thousands of spectators lining the parade route which began at the Newhall roundabout and continued down Main Street through Old Town Newhall.
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Lineup
Looking for when a specific entry in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will make its way down the parade route?
July 8: ARTree ‘My Heart is Talking’ Workshop
ARTree Community Arts Center still has spots available for its "My Heart is Talking" workshop, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.
Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units.
Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July
As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity.
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed by Citizens’ Oversight Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
VIA Bash 2025 Awards Nominations Now Open
The Valley Industry Association has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 VIA Bash Awards. These awards will be presented to VIA members of distinction at the 2025 BASH Mad Hatters Ball on Friday, Oct. 24.
