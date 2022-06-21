July 10: Sierra Hillbillies Patriotic T-Shirt Dance

Join the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club on Sunday, July 10, at 2 p.m., when Paul Waters will call the Patriotic T-shirt Dance.

The event will take place at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. The price is $10 per dancer.

Casual attire is always welcome. Proof of vaccination needed and masks are optional. Come join the Social Square Dance fun.

For information, call (661) 262-9575 or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

You can also find Sierra Hillbillies on Facebook.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...