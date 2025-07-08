July 10: Small Business Week Workshops

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting three free webinar workshops on July 10, hosted by PCR Business Finance.

Certifications as a Growth Strategy will be presented from 10-11:30 a.m. Whether you’re contract-ready or preparing for opportunities, this session will provide valuable insights and resources to help you succeed. Government certifications can enhance your credibility and give you a competitive edge. Additionally, a representative from the Small Business Administration will join to share expert knowledge on federal contracting. For registration and details visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/27877.

Restaurant Academy: Cottage Foods – Run Your Food Business from Home will be presented from 1-2:30 p.m. If you love to bake, jam, candy or spice things up, then explore the Los Angeles County Health Dept. Cottage Food permit that allows you to prepare shelf stable foods from the comfort of your home. You can sell to your customers directly, online and through events. This is one of the lowest costs of entry and can provide freedom to work at home. Check out part two, Farmer’s Markets and Pop Ups. For registration and details visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/28347.

Proof of Concept will be presented from 3-5:15 p.m. What research do you need before you start a business that will give you a clear competitive advantage? For registration and details visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/28101

For information on other webinar workshops tvisit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events?reset=1.

