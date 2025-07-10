header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 9
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
| Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025
Castaic Union School District

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, Ca 91355.

This Special Board Meeting is required because the Division of the State Architect which provides design and construction oversight for K-12 schools, community colleges and various other state-owned and leased facilities, has requested additional testing services for the shade structures being constructed at Castaic Elementary School and Northlake Hills Elementary School.

The request from DSA required the district to reach out to several vendors to obtain quotes for these testing services and the quotes were received after the deadline for the previously scheduled July 10 Board Meeting.

The district requires this special meeting so that these proposals can be approved in July and work can be completed before the start of school in August.

The goal remains to have the shade structures completed at both school sites before the start of the new school year.

These proposals are for the additional testing of materials and inspection services as required by the DSA.

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting following this special meeting starting at 6 p.m.

Please see the meeting agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=42989.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board

July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.
FULL STORY...

July 10: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

July 10: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Jul 8, 2025
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Names Chief Administrative Officers

Hart District Names Chief Administrative Officers
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Sal Frias as Chief Administrative Officer, Student Services and Leadership Support and Carolyn Hoffman as Chief Administrative Officer, Educational Services and Learning Support.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Students Compete in 2025 National Speech, Debate Tournament

Hart District Students Compete in 2025 National Speech, Debate Tournament
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Several Hart District students completed their competitive season at the National Speech & Debate Association’s National Tournament in Iowa, June 16-20.
FULL STORY...

June 27: Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority

June 27: Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Saugus Union School District
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a "hot spot" riverbed area in Canyon Country.
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
The Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, July 8, to approve a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to replace Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley
Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with SCV Water experts and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV. 
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s canine teams for deployment to assist in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding impacting central Texas.
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, questions remain on how effectively the city will get people to and from venues in a sprawling region that is famously ruled by cars.
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
California state agencies today announced a statewide series of dialogue sessions meant to generate public discussion around proposed measures to support increased zero emission vehicle adoption in California.
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
The California Highway Patrol today announced more than $35 million in grant funding to 148 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month. 
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
Rep. Whitesides Rolls Out Legislative Package to Combat Excessive Heat
As temperatures in Southern California reach triple digits this week, Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is helping to lead a series of bills aimed at addressing the growing threat of extreme heat.
Rep. Whitesides Rolls Out Legislative Package to Combat Excessive Heat
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will host a memorial service for Brent Christensen, one of the founding members of the acting company and long-time member of the Santa Clarita theater community.
July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
2025 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
The Master's University men's soccer team has released its 17-game schedule, which also includes three additional scrimmages against NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
2025 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community fire safety meeting in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Terra-gen, operator of a battery energy storage facility near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
Schiavo Announces Legislative Wins for California Veterans
As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth has announced a series of major legislative victories for veterans and military families.
Schiavo Announces Legislative Wins for California Veterans
SCV Residents Urged to Sign Up for Alert LA Emergency Notificatons
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department encourages new residents to the Santa Clarita Valley and those who may not have already registered to complete registration with Alert LA for timely emergency updates and information.
SCV Residents Urged to Sign Up for Alert LA Emergency Notificatons
Big Money Powerball Ticket, Worth $555,503, Sold at Seafood City in Saugus
No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the Monday July 7 Powerball drawing. However, one ticket which matched five numbers, was sold in Santa Clarita, at the Seafood City Supermarket, 26579 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350. It is worth $555,503.
Big Money Powerball Ticket, Worth $555,503, Sold at Seafood City in Saugus
Board of Supervisors Appoints First Director of Homeless Services and Housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Sarah Mahin as the first director of the new Department of Homeless Services and Housing, the county’s consolidated department focused on homelessness solutions.
Board of Supervisors Appoints First Director of Homeless Services and Housing
July 10: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
July 10: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
July 10: Small Business Week Workshops
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting three free webinar workshops on July 10, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
July 10: Small Business Week Workshops
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
July 10: Coffee with a Cop at Dicks Sporting Goods
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.
July 10: Coffee with a Cop at Dicks Sporting Goods
SCVNews.com