July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, Ca 91355.

This Special Board Meeting is required because the Division of the State Architect which provides design and construction oversight for K-12 schools, community colleges and various other state-owned and leased facilities, has requested additional testing services for the shade structures being constructed at Castaic Elementary School and Northlake Hills Elementary School.

The request from DSA required the district to reach out to several vendors to obtain quotes for these testing services and the quotes were received after the deadline for the previously scheduled July 10 Board Meeting.

The district requires this special meeting so that these proposals can be approved in July and work can be completed before the start of school in August.

The goal remains to have the shade structures completed at both school sites before the start of the new school year.

These proposals are for the additional testing of materials and inspection services as required by the DSA.

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting following this special meeting starting at 6 p.m.

Please see the meeting agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=42989.

