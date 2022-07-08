header image

1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
July 10: Summer Theatre Fest Presents ‘Festival of 15 Minute Musicals’
| Friday, Jul 8, 2022
15 minute musicals

The Summer Theatre Festival hosted by Santa Clarita Shakespeare will offer a “Festival of 15 Minute Musicals” on Sunday, July 10 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

This mini festival of short and sweet, (mostly), mini musicals make for a packed evening. Stay for the reception afterwards and mix with folks from the industry.

Get a glimpse of the next wave of American Musical creators from across the country with works by Nathan Fosbinder, Eric Fegan, Oliviana Marie and Jimmy Marino. See an entire musical in 15 minutes.

The performance will feature Justine Horwitz, music director and pianist.

This one night only performance begins at 7 p.m. with the reception to follow.

Tickets are $20 each. Purchase tickets at “15 Minute Musicals.”

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
