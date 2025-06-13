July 11-19: ‘Fairies’ at The MAIN

All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Connections Uniting Professionals (CUPs) Inc's After-Hours Networking Event. It's an event like no other and is open to the community.

As temperatures rise, the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the County of Los Angeles and public safety agencies, is urging residents to stay prepared and protect their families, pets and homes from the threat of wildfires.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host the "Black & White," art show beginning Thursday, June 19, through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA Gallery.

An evening of wonder, music and light awaits as the City of Santa Clarita invites residents to the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony on Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).

Fairies, a new theatrical production by Phil Lantis, makes its world premiere, July 11-19 at The MAIN.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urging residents who lost their houses in the Eaton Fire to take advantage of a newly launched mortgage relief program.

Hart High Quarterback Club will host a car show and fundraiser supporting the Hart Football Program, Saturday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. June 14 at Hart High School.

Open Wings Theater Company has announced its innovative, queer interpretation of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," running weekends from June 13-29 at The Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite all to the grand re-opening ribbon, cutting ceremony and movie night of the newly reconstructed Acorn Amphitheater 6 p.m., Saturday, June 28.

Finally Family Homes is thrilled to invite you to its Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mitchell River House in Santa Clarita.

City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Wild Robot," Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

In light of ongoing demonstrations in and around Downtown Los Angeles, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) offices will remain closed until further notice, to prioritize the safety of staff and the public.

The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, June 24, at 2 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room, 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Due to the ongoing demonstrations in the Downtown Los Angeles area, the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector office will close in-person services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 and at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 13, to keep staff and the public safe.

LA County Library Reveals New Auto-Renewal and Overdue Notification Process In our efforts to improve borrower experience and avoid unnecessary fees, LA County Library will introduce an automatic renewal system which started on June 10, 2025.

WalletHub: May 2025 Changes in Inflation by City With the year-over-year inflation rate at 2.4% in May - a month when the effects of higher tariffs were starting to become more widespread, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its updated report on the Changes in Inflation by City, as well as expert commentary.

Chief of Probation Department Applauds Charges in Drug Smuggling Case Involving Deputy Probation Officer The Los Angeles County Probation Department commends the swift and thorough work of the District Attorney’s Office and the Department’s own Internal Affairs Bureau in investigating and charging Deputy Probation Officer Michael Solis with multiple felonies related to the alleged smuggling of alprazolam into Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Acquires JOANN Intellectual Property and Private Label Brands The Michaels Companies, Inc. today announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of the intellectual property and private label brands of JOANN, including the development of the beloved Big Twist brands as part of the Michaels portfolio.

SCV Water Releases 2025 Annual Consumer Confidence Report SCV Water’s 2025 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available. This year’s report, in partnership with Los Angeles County Waterworks District #36, shows that water provided by the Agency to customers continued to meet or surpass rigorous State and Federal drinking water compliance standards in 2024.