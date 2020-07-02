July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop

JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that teaches skills development to young professionals, is partnering with a charcuterie professional to offer a local Zoom workshop to the Santa Clarita Valley, on Saturday, July 11, from 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Anyone seeking to learn how to safely prepare and arrange a charcuterie board is welcome to attend the online training event.

Join us to explore the art of charcuteries and learn how to present an assortment of food for a charcuterie board. In this session, Kelly Axen, JCI Santa Clarita member and owner of Farmstyle Charcuteries will teach attendees on how to create a beautiful cheese board for various events including backyard BBQ’s, baby showers, graduations and more. Kelly has her California Food Certification and Food Handling license and will provide insights on not only how to construct a beautiful charcuteries masterpiece, she will also present vital tips on how to handle the food safely.

In preparation for the training, participants can use the grocery list of items to purchase needed charcuterie supplies or purchase a training ticket including a supply box for pick-up from Farmstyle Charcuteries. Attendees of the training will also be entered into a raffle to win an ocean resin charcuterie board, specially crafted and donated by Farmstyle Charcuteries.

All guests will need the following items:

For guests not buying the supplies from us these are the items you will need:

All proceeds from this training will support the local food bank, the SCV Food Pantry.

Bryant-Hafizi Real Estate will be a Title Sponsor for this event. If you would like to become a sponsor for this online event, when purchasing your ticket also purchase the sponsorship ticket.

Sponsorship Levels: (Title & Gold Sponsorship comes with food supplies)

– $150 Title Sponsor: admission to the training, name and logo added to our JCI press release, logo added to the the event graphic, social media shout out, shout out at the beginning of the training, listed on the FB event page. Comes with one box of food supplies for the event.

– $100 Gold Sponsor: admission to the training, social media shout out, shout out at the beginning of the training, listed on the FB event page. Comes with one box of food supplies for the event.

– $50 Silver Sponsor: admission to the training, social media shout out, listed on the FB event page. Does not come with supplies for the event.

If you would like to donate more or become a sponsor for this online event, click [here] or contact us at jcisantaclarita@gmail.com.

To register for the online event, click [here].

About JCI:

Junior Chamber International is a worldwide federation of young leaders and entrepreneurs with nearly 200,000 members aged 21-40. The Santa Clarita Valley chapter has over 50 members and is famous for our SCV 40 Under Forty and Santa’s Helpers projects.

Where we do this:

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and in more than 5,000 communities in over 100 countries worldwide.

What’s in it for you:

The opportunities to achieve more than you would have thought possible as a business, social, and political leader and the chance to meet and build a network with JCI members from our community, state, nation and the world.