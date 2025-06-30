July 11: ‘Make & Take’ Workshop at Board & Brush

Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.

Board & Brush will host a DIY "Make & Take" workshop, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 11 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.

Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library present a free author lecture and book signing with author Rudy Lerma De La Rosa, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Old Town Newhall Library.

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 30 to Saturday, July 5.

At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.

Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 19 and a reservation is required.

Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.

The River Oaks Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways, has been sold by InvenTrust Properties Corp.

On July 1, the state’s gas tax will increase from 59.6 cents to 61.2 cents per gallon. This increase has been in effect since the gas tax was enacted into law by California voters in 2018.

California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

July 13: Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.

July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen's Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Legacy | Ed Bolden: A Lifetime of Service Ed Bolden was considered one of the “founding fathers” of the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, one of the first SCV Man of the Year recipients and a philanthropist. Bolden died March 22, 2023 at age 94.

July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch will host a "Teen Game Day: Chaotic Uno" workshop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.

July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m. at East Walker Ranch.