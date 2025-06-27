July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia

The Canyon Country Community Center will host “Celebrate,” an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m. The July Celebrate event will feature the country of Colombia.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Craft keepsakes, from maracas and Guatape houses to Colombian coffee mugs to enjoy at home.

Plus, savor treats from food trucks Maravilla Latin Cuisine and Wezzarepas with drinks by Sister Cities Cocktail Garden and dance the night away with entertainment by Milanes Brothers Latin Band.

Remember to bring a Celebrate Passport to get a custom stamp for each visit to Celebrate. Celebrate passports are available for free at each Celebrate event. Make sure to fill out our form at the Celebrate info booth to be entered in a raffle which will be drawn at the end of the 2025 Celebrate event series.

For more information on the Celebrate series visit https://santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/celebrate-series/.

Like this: Like Loading...