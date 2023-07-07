July 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 11, beginning with a closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include a public hearing on the 2023 Los Angeles County Fire Code, voting delegates for the 2023 League of California Cities Annual Conference and a discussion to establish the city of Santa Clarita Animal Care Grant program and adoption promotion.

Both agendas available in full below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH REAL PROPERTY NEGOTIATORS RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

