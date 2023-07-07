July 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 11, beginning with a closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd in Santa Clarita.
Items on the agenda include a public hearing on the 2023 Los Angeles County Fire Code, voting delegates for the 2023 League of California Cities Annual Conference and a discussion to establish the city of Santa Clarita Animal Care Grant program and adoption promotion.
Both agendas available in full below.
City Council Special Meeting 7/11/2023 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
This ordinance adopts the 2023 Los Angeles County Fire Code – Title 32 of the Los Angeles County Code, which became effective on March 2, 2023, which includes higher standards for structural and fire protection in new buildings based on local climatic, geologic, and topographical conditions, floodplain management regulations, as well as administrative provisions for enforcement of the codes at the local level.
The League of California Cities Annual Conference is scheduled for September 20-22, 2023, in Sacramento. In order to vote at the General Assembly Meeting, the City Council is asked to designate a voting delegate. The City Council may also appoint up to two alternate voting delegates.
At the May 9, 2023, City Council meeting, the City Council directed staff to implement recommendations to enhance existing animal care services. This report provides an update on the action items developed and proposes the Animal Care Grant Program and City of Santa Clarita Adoption Promotion for approval and appropriation.
Check Register No. 14 for the Period 06/02/23 through 06/15/23 and 06/22/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 06/05/23 through 06/16/23. Purchase orders between $20,000 and $50,000 for the Period 06/04/23 through 06/18/23.
The following legislative items were presented to the City Council Legislative Committee on June 27, 2023, and are being presented to the City Council for consideration to adopt a position: AB 474, AB 701, AB 1308, ACR 92, SB 450, HR 2887, HR 3681, S. 1466, and S. 1776.
Recommendation to amend the license agreement of a communications facility, adjacent to the Valencia Industrial Center, to install an antenna and equipment, as well as an increase of revenue by 5 percent.
Council consideration to award contracts and authorize a one-time appropriation of $55,000 from DBAA 3 and $46,000 from DBAA 24 for geotechnical consulting for field testing, repair recommendations, and well evaluation.
Council consideration to amend the Memorandum of Agreement with Los Angeles County and contracts for water quality monitoring and reporting with Tetra Tech Inc. and Larry Walker Associates to adjust to increasing stormwater program requirements and source identification needs.
Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, approve final tract maps, accept and reject offers of dedication, and abandon easements for Tract No. 51644-16 and Tract No. 51644-17. These maps are for subdivision purposes and are located within Tesoro del Valle, north of Tesoro del Valle Road.
Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.
For the 29th consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America's Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play" rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.
SACRAMENTO - Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed her first bill, Assembly Bill 751 Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting, aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of California's senior and disabled communities.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.