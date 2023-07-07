header image

1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
July 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
| Friday, Jul 7, 2023
scv-city-hall-scaled

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 11, beginning with a closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include a public hearing on the 2023 Los Angeles County Fire Code, voting delegates for the 2023 League of California Cities Annual Conference and a discussion to establish the city of Santa Clarita Animal Care Grant program and adoption promotion.

Both agendas available in full below.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 12: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.
July 12: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Schiavo’s First Bill Safeguarding Seniors Signed by Newsom
SACRAMENTO - Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed her first bill, Assembly Bill 751 Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting, aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of California's senior and disabled communities.
Schiavo’s First Bill Safeguarding Seniors Signed by Newsom
July 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 11, beginning with a closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
July 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches Needed
Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.
Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches Needed
Oct. 27: Gin Blossoms at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Just announced! The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will host the Gin Blossoms on the main stage, Friday, Oct.27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale July 19 at 11 a.m.
Oct. 27: Gin Blossoms at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause
CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations
Shawn Chin-Farrell, California State University director of athletics, has announced that Susan King has been named CSUN's Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations.
CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations
SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge
Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be a part of the solution to plastic pollution.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park
The event series you’ve all been waiting for is back this weekend for the first live performance of the summer season.
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park
It’s Christmas in July When Donating a Meal for Bridge to Home
It’s Christmas in July at Bridge to Home. When donating a meal to the shelter in July, you will be entered into a drawing to win a free family photo session from Captured, photography by Marcie.
It’s Christmas in July When Donating a Meal for Bridge to Home
Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director
UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found
UPDATE as of 12:51 p.m. Thursday: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Sarriah Marie Fields has been found.
UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found
Child & Family Center Installs New Board
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
Child & Family Center Installs New Board
Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant
July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will entertain guests at Rancho Camulos Museum with a unique blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and Western music Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m.
July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos
Cross Country Summer Series Returns to COC
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.
Cross Country Summer Series Returns to COC
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 61 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 61 new cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 61 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
July 8: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild
Canyon Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre actors will be performing the wonderful musical adventure based on the Disney-Pixar classic. 
July 8: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild
CHP Reports 68 Deaths Over Independence Day Weekend
The results of the California Highway Patrol’s recent Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period are a sobering reminder of the consequences resulting from unsafe driving behaviors.
CHP Reports 68 Deaths Over Independence Day Weekend
Wilk, Senate Approve Infrastructure Bills Benefiting District Water, Rail Projects
California State Senator Scott Wilk voted in support of several bills to reform the California Environmental Quality Act to make building key infrastructure projects in the state easier.
Wilk, Senate Approve Infrastructure Bills Benefiting District Water, Rail Projects
Castaic Union School District Appoints Director of Student Support Services
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Villapudua as the new Director of Student Support Services as of May 8, 2023.
Castaic Union School District Appoints Director of Student Support Services
