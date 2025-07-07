July 11: ‘Splash in the Water’ at Castaic Lake Begins

California State University, Northridge, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present “Splash in the Water” at Castaic Lake, a free boating and water safety event for children ages 7-14. The program runs on Fridays beginning Friday, July 11 through Aug. 15.
Participants can kayak, canoe and paddle board for free.
Session 1: 10 a.m.-noon
Session 2: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Session 3: 1-3 p.m.
Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic, CA 91384.
Registraton is required for kids 7-14 who are invited to experience the fun and excitement of canoeing, kayaking, sailing, paddleboarding and water safety education.
Remember to bring lots of water, sun block and any other water-related items you might need (pool toys not allowed).
Kids will be supplied with life jackets. Parents must stay with their children.
While this event is free, Castaic Lake charges a vehicle entry fee of $12 daily. The fee is $5 for senior citizens and disabled, on weekdays only.
To reserve a spot visit bit.ly/lacountysplash.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.