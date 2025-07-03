July 12-27: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘The Olympians, a Muse-ical’

Olive Branch Theatricals announces the premiere of “The Olympians,” an electrifying new musical that challenges the patriarchy of Mount Olympus through the eyes of its most powerful goddesses.

This jukebox musical production will run weekends from July 12-27, at The Olive Branch venue on The Patios at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3274, Valencia, CA 91355.

“The Olympians” follows the fierce goddesses Artemis, Athena and Aphrodite as they choose mortal champions and rise up to challenge the male-dominated hierarchy of Mount Olympus. Set to an explosive soundtrack featuring hits from rock icons Pat Benatar, Miley Cyrus, Scandal and The Chicks. This musical is to those seeking stories of female empowerment and rebellion.

“We’re thrilled to bring this bold reimagining of classical mythology to our community,” said Director Musette Caing Hart. “The Olympians combines the timeless appeal of Greek mythology with

contemporary themes of female strength and solidarity, all set to music that defined generations of strong women.”

The production transforms ancient tales into a modern anthem of empowerment, as divine feminine energy collides with earthly determination.

Performance Times and Dates:

Saturday, July 12, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 13, 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 19, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 20, 2 p.m.

Friday, July 25, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 26, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 27, 2 p.m.

Ticketing Information:

Adults: $23

Seniors/Veterans/Military: $21

Students (ages 15 and under): Free

Tickets available at www.tob-scv.org.

The Olive Branch offers convenient access to shopping, dining and parking at Valencia Town Center, making it the perfect destination for a complete evening out.

“The Olympians, a Muse-ical” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com.

For more information about “The Olympians, a Muse-ical” or Olive Branch Theatricals, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.com or contact (661)505-8733.

