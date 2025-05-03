header image

May 3
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
July 12: Concerts in the Park Celebrates 35th Anniversary Season
| Friday, May 2, 2025
Concerts in the Park

The city of Santa Clarita’s hometown-favorite Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return to Central Park for its 35th summer of live music.

Gather under the evening sky and enjoy free, live musical performances on Saturdays from July 12 to Aug. 30, with food trucks at 5 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m.

The 2025 Concerts in the Park series promises to captivate residents with an eclectic lineup of talented artists performing amazing covers, including tributes to Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and more.

With eight back-to-back Saturday concerts to attend and a wide range of genres, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The concert on Aug. 30 will be a special extended celebration to mark 35 years of Concerts in the Park, featuring three popular tribute bands.

Here is the full schedule for 2025:

July 12 — Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

July 19 — Far Out Boy: A Tribute to Fall Out Boy

July 26 — Twisted Gypsy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Aug. 2 — Locked Out of Heaven: A Tribute to Bruno Mars

Aug. 9 — Redneck Rodeo: Country Hits

Aug. 16 — Always, Adele: A Tribute to Adele

Aug. 23 — Blonde Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna

Aug. 30 — PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty (Headliner);

A Dustland Fairytale: A Tribute to The Killers;

Dark Desert Highway: A Tribute to Eagles

Santa Clarita Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information on the City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.
