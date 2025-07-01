July 12: Dog Adoption Event at Lucky Luke Brewing

Join Shepherds Paws Animal Rescue at Lucky Luke Brewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12 for a dog adoption event.

Lucky Luke Brewing is located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This family friendly event will have adoptable dogs available to play with. There will also be refreshments, a food truck, $5 Luke’s original blonde and hard seltzers.

Dogs must be on leashes at this event.

Like this: Like Loading...