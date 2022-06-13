header image

Inside
July 12: Tickets Go on Sale to Soraya’s 2022-23 Signature Series
| Monday, Jun 13, 2022

The Soraya’s Signature Series of popular, Jazz, dance and select classical music events conveys the very soul of the company’s programming mission to produce and present diverse, unexpected, thought-provoking, and unique artists and art forms. Tickets for the Signature Series are available to Members only through July 11, and will be available to the general public on July 12.

The ongoing Signature Series embraces all the art forms, and by shedding series structured by artistic disciplines, the 17 performances in the Signature Series present new programming opportunities. From pieces produced entirely by The Soraya, to Jazz titans and Broadway favorites, the series also gives patrons more flexibility in choosing which performances to enjoy.

Highlights of The Soraya’s 2022-23 season feature the World Premiere of Treelogy, a three-part musical reflection on California’s wildfires and their impact on the state’s three beloved trees species, the Joshua tree, the Giant Sequoia and the Coastal Redwood. The concert features three original compositions by Billy Childs, Steven Mackey, and Gabriella Smith, commissioned by The Soraya and performed by artist-in-residence Étienne Gara and Delirium Musicum.

Other Soraya commissioned work to be presented this season include a new piece by L.A. based composer Julia Adolphe to be performed by the Sitkovetsky Trio, choreographer Aszure Barton’s dance piece Stillness in Bloom for the Cuban-based Malpaso Dance Company, “Invocations” composed by System of a Down’s Serj Tankian and performed by the rockstar and a full orchestra and new big-band musical arrangements for the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra featuring rising Jazz star Samara Joy in her Soraya debut.

In addition, other events to be found solely at The Soraya are a musical tribute to American activist Dolores Huerta produced by The Soraya, the continuation of the Hecho en las Américas series featuring Luis Enrique + C4 Trio with special guest Grammy Award winner Nella and pianist Emily Bear joins Los Angeles Jewish Symphony to perform the premiere of Suite from the Video Game Syberia: The World Before.

For information on accessing advance Member presale tickets as well as the Premium Classical Series and Holiday performances, visit The Soraya or call the Ticket Office at (818) 677-3000.

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff St.,

Northridge, CA 91330
