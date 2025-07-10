header image

July 10
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
July 12: Wild Fork’s One Year Anniversary Party
| Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Wid Fork anniversary party cropped

Wild Fork Meat and Seafood Market is hosting it’s one year anniversary party, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12.

The party will be located at 24175 Magic Mountain Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This party will include free samples, waffles and other treats, swag giveaways, a chance to win Dodger tickets, a new grill and more.

Come for the food, stay for the fun, bring friends and family.

Wid Fork anniversary party
07-08-2025 July 10: Small Business Week Workshops
07-05-2025 July 26: Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer Will Host ‘Backyard Smoke & Sound’ Series
07-03-2025 VIA Bash 2025 Awards Nominations Now Open
07-03-2025 Serata Italiana Launches Premier Travel Consulting Service
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita has announced its intent to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction against an illegal sidewalk vending operation that has repeatedly violated local permitting and public health regulations.
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
The Master's University women's volleyball team, the defending GSAC champion, which finished the season ranked No. 25 in the NAIA last year, has released its fall 2025 schedule.
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
The Master's University 2025 women's soccer schedule has been released, and it features a season opener against a familiar foe, and a pair of new conference opponents.
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for an attempt armed robbery at the Smoke Depot located at 26930 The Old Road in Valencia.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore SCV Water Quality
Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with SCV Water experts and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV. 
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore SCV Water Quality
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a "hot spot" riverbed area in Canyon Country.
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
The Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, July 8, to approve a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to replace Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s canine teams for deployment to assist in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding impacting central Texas.
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, questions remain on how effectively the city will get people to and from venues in a sprawling region that is famously ruled by cars.
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
California state agencies today announced a statewide series of dialogue sessions meant to generate public discussion around proposed measures to support increased zero emission vehicle adoption in California.
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
The California Highway Patrol today announced more than $35 million in grant funding to 148 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month. 
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
Rep. Whitesides Rolls Out Legislative Package to Combat Excessive Heat
As temperatures in Southern California reach triple digits this week, Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is helping to lead a series of bills aimed at addressing the growing threat of extreme heat.
Rep. Whitesides Rolls Out Legislative Package to Combat Excessive Heat
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will host a memorial service for Brent Christensen, one of the founding members of the acting company and long-time member of the Santa Clarita theater community.
July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
2025 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
The Master's University men's soccer team has released its 17-game schedule, which also includes three additional scrimmages against NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
2025 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community fire safety meeting in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Terra-gen, operator of a battery energy storage facility near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
Schiavo Announces Legislative Wins for California Veterans
As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth has announced a series of major legislative victories for veterans and military families.
Schiavo Announces Legislative Wins for California Veterans
