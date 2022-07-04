July 13: L.A. County Hosting No-Cost Food Distribution in Newhall

In collaboration with the San Fernando Health Center Group and Jesus Loves You International Organization, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host a no-cost food distribution at the Market Street Vaccine Site in Newhall on Wednesday, July 13.

The address is 22900 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Food will be distributed from noon to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

For more information, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...