1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
July 13: L.A. County Hosting No-Cost Food Distribution in Newhall
| Monday, Jul 4, 2022
Food Giveaway Castaic Lake
File photo. Los Angeles County Food Giveaway at Castaic Lake.


In collaboration with the San Fernando Health Center Group and Jesus Loves You International Organization, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host a no-cost food distribution at the Market Street Vaccine Site in Newhall on Wednesday, July 13.

The address is 22900 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Food will be distributed from noon to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

For more information, click [here].
