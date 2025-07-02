July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025

Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant will be hosting a Bastille Day Celebration, a day early this year, on Sunday, July 13.

Le Chene, 12625 Sierra Highway, Aqua Dulce, CA 91390, will be open 11 a.m.–3 p.m. for brunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner. Bar open all day 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Please note that Le Chene French Cuisine will be closed on Monday, July 14,on Bastille Day.

July 14, the date of the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, is celebrated as a national holiday in France. This is a pivotal event in French history during the French Revolution. It symbolizes the end of the monarchy and the beginning of the French Republic, representing liberty, equality and fraternity.

In Celebration of Bastille Day, 2025 Le Chene will offer 15% Off your brunch, lunch or dinner.

Ask your server about the Bastille Day discount using the secret password: “liberté, égalité, fraternité.”

Le Chene French Cuisine opened in September 1980. Chef-owner Juan Alonso founded the restaurant, which has received acclaim as “the best French restaurant in Los Angeles County” and is also known for its extensive and exclusive wine list and vast wine cellar.

For more information visit https://lechene.com/event/bastille-day-at-le-chene-2025/.

Like this: Like Loading...