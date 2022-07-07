header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 7
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
July 13: Regular Meeting of L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission
| Thursday, Jul 7, 2022
Veterans Advisory Commission

The Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will hold a regular meeting Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Santa Clarita Valley residents can participate in the meeting virtually or by phone.

The Veterans’ Advisory Commission consults with and advises the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in matters concerning veterans within L.A. County.

The L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs provides assistance to L.A. County veterans, active service members and their families with resources, programs, services and state and federal benefits, including: compensation and pension claims, burial benefits and services, medical and mental health referral, education and vocational rehabilitation, home loans and grants applications, employment and job placement assistance, DMV veteran designation, legal service referrals, appeal processes, incarcerated veterans and aid and attendance.

To join the meeting using Microsoft Teams:

Click here to join meeting

To register for public comment:

Click here to sign up

To join the meeting by telephone:

To join meeting by telephone: Dial: (323) 776-6996 / Conference ID: 742 500 030#

July 13 Agenda

1. Call to Order, Anthony Allman, Chair

2. Pledge of Allegiance, TBA

3. Roll Call, Stephanie Guerrero

4. Approval of Minutes (5/11/22), Anthony Allman, Chair

5. Chairman Report, Anthony Allman, Chair

6. Public Comments, Three minutes per speaker

7. CALVET, Anthony Rodriguez (20 minutes)

8. L.A. County Children & Family Services, Caleb Beyah and Tina Luke (20 minutes)

9. VPAN, Jim Zenner (5 minutes)

10. Bylaws Committee, Anthony Allman, Chair

11. Dept. Military & Veterans Affairs Report, Stephanie Stone, Acting Director

12. Items for Next Month’s Agenda, All Commissioners

Due to a retreat on Aug. 10, 2022 the next meeting will be held Sept. 14, 2022.

13. Good of the Order, All Commissioners

14. Adjournment, Anthony Allman, Chair

Contact info: Advisory Commission, (213) 765-9679.

For more information about services offered visit L.A County Military and Veteran’s Affairs.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

July 13: Regular Meeting of L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission

July 13: Regular Meeting of L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission
Thursday, Jul 7, 2022
FULL STORY...

Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports 14 New Deaths, 4,879 New Cases

Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports 14 New Deaths, 4,879 New Cases
Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
FULL STORY...

New L.A. County Department of Youth Development Aims to Transform Youth Justice

New L.A. County Department of Youth Development Aims to Transform Youth Justice
Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Parents Urged to Keep Children Up-to-date On Vaccine

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Parents Urged to Keep Children Up-to-date On Vaccine
Tuesday, Jul 5, 2022
FULL STORY...

July 13: L.A. County Hosting No-Cost Food Distribution in Newhall

July 13: L.A. County Hosting No-Cost Food Distribution in Newhall
Monday, Jul 4, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon). [story]
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: