July 13: Regular Meeting of L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission

The Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will hold a regular meeting Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Santa Clarita Valley residents can participate in the meeting virtually or by phone.

The Veterans’ Advisory Commission consults with and advises the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in matters concerning veterans within L.A. County.

The L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs provides assistance to L.A. County veterans, active service members and their families with resources, programs, services and state and federal benefits, including: compensation and pension claims, burial benefits and services, medical and mental health referral, education and vocational rehabilitation, home loans and grants applications, employment and job placement assistance, DMV veteran designation, legal service referrals, appeal processes, incarcerated veterans and aid and attendance.

To join the meeting using Microsoft Teams:

Click here to join meeting

To register for public comment:

Click here to sign up

To join the meeting by telephone:

To join meeting by telephone: Dial: (323) 776-6996 / Conference ID: 742 500 030#

July 13 Agenda

1. Call to Order, Anthony Allman, Chair

2. Pledge of Allegiance, TBA

3. Roll Call, Stephanie Guerrero

4. Approval of Minutes (5/11/22), Anthony Allman, Chair

5. Chairman Report, Anthony Allman, Chair

6. Public Comments, Three minutes per speaker

7. CALVET, Anthony Rodriguez (20 minutes)

8. L.A. County Children & Family Services, Caleb Beyah and Tina Luke (20 minutes)

9. VPAN, Jim Zenner (5 minutes)

10. Bylaws Committee, Anthony Allman, Chair

11. Dept. Military & Veterans Affairs Report, Stephanie Stone, Acting Director

12. Items for Next Month’s Agenda, All Commissioners

Due to a retreat on Aug. 10, 2022 the next meeting will be held Sept. 14, 2022.

13. Good of the Order, All Commissioners

14. Adjournment, Anthony Allman, Chair

Contact info: Advisory Commission, (213) 765-9679.

For more information about services offered visit L.A County Military and Veteran’s Affairs.

