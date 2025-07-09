header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 8
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
| Tuesday, Jul 8, 2025
Brent Memorial Photo

Santa Clarita Shakespeare will host a memorial service for Brent Christensen, one of the founding members of the acting company and long-time member of the Santa Clarita theater community.

The memorial will be held Sunday, July 13t at 7 p.m. at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The event is a gathering and remembrance, with readings and memories. Seating is limited, for reservations please visit:
www.zeffy.com/ticketing/brent-christensen-memorial.

Christensen was a dedicated actor and educator with 40 years working as an actor across the country and up and down the coast or California with such companies as Berkeley Shakespeare Festival, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, The Eureka Theatre, the Magic Theatre, Berkeley Stage Company, PCPA, San Francisco Shakespeare in the Park, Repertory East Playhouse and Santa Clarita Shakespeare.

He spent more than 20 years in the William S. Hart Union School District passing on his passion and talents to eager students at Placerita Jr. High and then Hart High School.

His work with the Santa Clarita Shakespeare and local Shakespeare in the Park series spanned nearly a dozen years.

Christensen, 73, who died April 20, is survived by his wife of 35 years and frequent acting partner, Janice Crow-Christensen, his daughter Emily and two grandchildren.

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare has launched the Brent Christensen Scholarship Fund in honor of one of the original company members. The Brent Christensen Scholarship Fund is an endowed fund to grant a local high school student a stipend to work with the Shakespeare Festival for the summer.

To contribute to the Brent Christensen Scholarship Fund and support his legacy of education and theater, visit www.zeffy.com/donation-form/brent-christensen-scholarship-fund-2.

The memorial service for Christensen is open to friends, colleagues and students.

Brett Christensen
Brent Christensen, headshot

Shakespeare 4
Brent Christensen backstage of “Pericles” with long time collaborator and wife Janet Crow-Christensen

shakespeare 3
Brent Christensen center stage as Stepahno in “Tempest,” Rivendale Park

Shakespeaer 2

Brent Christensen was a founding member of Santa Clarita Shakespeare

shakespeare 1

Christsen appeared in many Santa Clarita Shakespeare producitons
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Today in SCV History (July 7)
1949 - Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon) [story]
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
