July 13: SCV BandsCast Sneak Preview Pirate Stage

California State University, Northridge, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present "Splash in the Water" at Castaic Lake, a free boating and water safety event for children ages 7-14. The program runs on Fridays beginning Friday, July 11 through Aug. 15.

The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita want you to be aware of Plastic Free July, a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.

ARTree has announced it has three volunteer positions available for its board.

Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will host a sneak preview of the SCV BandsCast Pirate Stage 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at Eighth & Rail.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.

Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced its summer event series, “Backyard Smoke & Sound” will kick off on Saturday, July 26.

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 7 to Saturday, July 12.

Each summer, families, friends and neighbors from across Santa Clarita eagerly await the return of a cherished tradition, an evening under the stars filled with live music, laughter and community spirit.

For Fiscal Year 2025-26, the Measure E Low-Income Senior Exemption Form, along with any necessary attachments, must be submitted via U.S. mail and postmarked by Monday, July 14.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade started promptly at 9 a.m. with thousands of spectators lining the parade route which began at the Newhall roundabout and continued down Main Street through Old Town Newhall.

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. and in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 at Santa Clarita City Hall. Among the items the council will consider is Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste's request to remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.

Beginning this past February, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Office of the State Fire Marshal, initiated the roll out of its 2025 Recommended Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps for Local Responsibility Areas throughout the State of California.

Experience and explore the outdoors with overnight camping, offering an unforgettable adventure in some of Los Angeles County’s most beautiful parks, including Castaic Lake.

Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Lineup Looking for when a specific entry in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will make its way down the parade route?

July 8: ARTree ‘My Heart is Talking’ Workshop ARTree Community Arts Center still has spots available for its "My Heart is Talking" workshop, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.

Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units.

Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity.

Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed by Citizens’ Oversight Committee The Santa Clarita Community College District's Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2023-24 fiscal year.