July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions

Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway starting Monday, July 14 for pavement rehabilitation.

Monday, July 14 through Wednesday night, July 16

On northbound and southbound I-5 various points between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway are scheduled to have one lane closed starting at 7 p.m., two lanes closed at 8 p.m. and three lanes closed from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

The southbound Lake Hughes Boulevard off-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Lanes will reopen each morning. Lane closures are subject to change.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as we work to keep your freeways safe. Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X. Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.

Like this: Like Loading...