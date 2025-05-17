July 14-16: Sign up Now for Dodgers Youth Baseball, Softball Camps

The Los Angeles Dodgers Neighborhood Camps return to the Santa Clarita Valley Monday-Wednesday, July 14-16. These baseball and softball camps offer young athletes the opportunity to have fun, learn new skills and grow within the community.

Led by experienced coaches, the Dodgers Neighborhood Camps feature top-tier instruction, skill-building stations, engaging competitions and live game play, all within a unique Dodgers-themed experience.

Two programs are available: Mini Dodgers for ages 4–6 and All-Skills Camps for ages 7–14.

Mini Dodgers (Ages 4–6)

Ideal for beginners or young athletes taking their first swing, the Mini Dodgers camp focuses on making baseball and softball fun and accessible.

The camp will use age-appropriate equipment with expert coaches who will teach the fundamentals in an engaging and supportive environment.

Campers will participate in drills, mini-games and activities that foster confidence, develop basic skills and inspire a lasting love for the game.

Registration starts at $257

All-Skills Camp (Ages 7–14)

Perfect for both beginners and experienced players, the All-Skills Youth Camp offers comprehensive instruction and gameplay.

Campers benefit from professional coaching, targeted skill stations and competitions designed to help the players grow and play like a true Dodger.

Registration starts at $309

Camp Highlights

Daily Schedule: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Official Dodgers Gear: Each camper receives a Dodgers Youth Camp jersey.

Competitions and Game Play: Campers showcase their skills in various challenges and scrimmages.

Dodgers Giveaways and Prizes: All participants receive Dodgers-themed gifts and have the chance to win awards throughout the week.

Team Photo: Includes a professional photo with a Dodgers alumni member.

Extended Hours: Optional early drop-off and late pick-up available for campers ages 7–14.

Game Tickets: Each registration includes a voucher for two reserve-level tickets to a select Dodgers game in the 2025 season.

The Santa Clarita Valley camp will be held at William S. Hart Pony Baseball & Softball, 23780 Auto Center Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, July 14–16.

For more information and to regisiter visit https://lad.leagueapps.com/camps/4438154-dodgers-neighborhood-camp-santa-clarita.

