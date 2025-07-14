header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 14
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Jul 14, 2025
filming

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.

The productions filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

 

Student

“Everything’s Fine”

 

TV

“Paradise”

“High Potential”

“NCIS”

 

Still Photo

“Lily Milan”

 

Commercial

“Cox Mobile”

“X Range”

 

Short Film

“Reset”

 

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV

July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.
FULL STORY...

July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control

July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has officially signed off on the walk-thru/hand over of William S. Hart Park, said officials from Supervisor Katheryn Barger's office in a statement released on Friday, July 11.
FULL STORY...

Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched

Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
To alleviate parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District in Old Town Newhall, the city has launched the free Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now

Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the seventh episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the Santa Clarita community.
FULL STORY...

Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21

Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Southern California Edison, 25625 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Financial Fitness: Why is the Balance Sheet so Important for My Small Business?" on Tuesday, July 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
As summer unfolds in Santa Clarita, our city comes alive with opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity and community.
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway starting Monday, July 14 for pavement rehabilitation.
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 15, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Support for State and Federal Legislation Enhancing Accountability During Immigration Enforcement.
July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Scam Alert: Beware of Phony L.A. County Property Tax Bills
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is reporting increased occurrences of an alleged property tax scam, in which taxpayers are being sent phony property tax bills that look like real bills.
Scam Alert: Beware of Phony L.A. County Property Tax Bills
Call for Artists: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites all fine artists to apply to its inaugural Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival. The festival will be held Oct. 11-12.
Call for Artists: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
July 16: COC Board to Accept Report on COC Foundation Gifts 2023-24
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 16, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
July 16: COC Board to Accept Report on COC Foundation Gifts 2023-24
July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control
The city of Santa Clarita has officially signed off on the walk-thru/hand over of William S. Hart Park, said officials from Supervisor Katheryn Barger's office in a statement released on Friday, July 11.
July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control
Aug. 24: Brunch & Bloom ‘A Fundraising Event’
Scarlet Hope Southern California invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to its inaugural Brunch & Bloom fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.
Aug. 24: Brunch & Bloom ‘A Fundraising Event’
Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference Seeks Speakers
The city of Santa Clarita and SantaClaritaArts.com is seeking speakers and proposals for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference.
Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference Seeks Speakers
Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched
To alleviate parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District in Old Town Newhall, the city has launched the free Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program.
Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the seventh episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the Santa Clarita community.
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 15.
July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
CalArts Website Wins 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award From CASE
For its innovative new website, California Institute of the Arts has earned a 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
CalArts Website Wins 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award From CASE
Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV
The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Brooke Wanberg as the new NLJC Director for the Santa Clarita Chapter.
Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV
July 26: Rancho Camulos Hosts History Event, ‘The El Camino Real Bells’
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special history event on Saturday, July 26, featuring the story of Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes and the creation of the El Camino Real Bells.
July 26: Rancho Camulos Hosts History Event, ‘The El Camino Real Bells’
Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.
Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21
Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.
Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
SCVNews.com